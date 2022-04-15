High school sports roundup for April 14, 2022

Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 9-7
Mountlake Terrace highlights:
Cameron Dunn: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB
Kyleigh Smith: 3 for 4, RBI
Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 5, R, 2 RBI
Ellie Gilbert: 1 for 4, 2 R
Madilynn Beam: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching:
Kyleigh Smith: CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 9 K
Stanwood hitting highlights:
Rubi Lopez: 3 for 4, 2B, 3 R, SB
Paige Almanza: 3 for 4, 2 R, 2 SB
Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-3, 4-5; Stanwood 0-6, 2-9
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday April 19; 4 p.m.
Arlington defeated Lynnwood 16-9
Arlington highlights:
Ainsley Kahler: 2 HR
Tayler Stevens: HR
Lynnwood highlights:
Nyree Johnson: 2 HR
Grace DeSota: HR
Records (conference and overall): Arlington 3-1, 7-2; Lynnwood 2-3, 3-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday April 19; 6 p.m. at Meridian Park
Girls Tennis
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2
Singles:
Cami Sikora (SC) defeated Shalom Abi (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Lindsey Ago (MT) defeated Megan McMullen (SC) 7-6, 6-1
Lillian Haessler (SC) defeated Keziah Liu (MT) 7-6, 6-1
Hannah Paul (MT) defeated Ellie Coleman (SC) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles:
Megan Hicks/Dacotah Poole (SC) defeated Marion Tate/Kayla Apostol (MT) 6-0, 6-2
Delaney Davis/Laila Rabaa (SC) defeated Fiorella Diaz/Angela Grachev (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Sofia Francescutti/Zoe Greenzweig (SC) defeated Nina Dodgin/Mia Elsberry (MT) 6-1, 7-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Monday April 18; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Emily Lin (SW) defeated Sydney Wright (M) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Lindsay Rand (SW) defeated Katelynn Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 7-6 (7-2)
Rylie Gettman (SW) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 6-1, 6-1
Sophia Serwold (SW) defeated Aasha Lee (M) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Emma Okamura/Emma Nelson (SW) defeated Hazel Warner/Ella Ray (M) 6-1, 6-3
Hannah Alexander/Carryn Petersen (SW) defeated Catherine Tan/Rachael Lee (M) 6-3, 6-1
Mari Brittle/Ava Lamb (SW) defeated Bella Tang/Emie Shephard (M) 6-0, 6-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday April 19; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Track & Field
Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/ Shorecrest
At Shoreline Stadium
Boys Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- Amado Toyo (SC) 11.35
200 Meters- John Miguel Hurtado (L) 23.07
400 Meters- Ciaran Brennan (EW) 54.90
800 Meters- Luke Schmidt (SC) 2:01.88
1600 Meters- Luke Blomberg (SC) 4:46.68
3200 Meters- Daxtyn Castagnetta (SC) 10:28.96
110 Meter Hurdles: Amado Toyo (SC) 14.84
300 Meter Hurdles: Amado Toyo (SC) 39.25
4 x 100 Relay: Lynnwood (Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Jordan Whittle, Kadin Carroll) 44.43
4 x 400 Relay: Lynnwood (Adrian Seeber, Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Brandon Miller) 3:38.05
Shot Put: Gage Berger (EW) 40-07.50
Discus: Anthony Hunter (EW) 110-07
Javelin: Nathaniel Wilder (L) 152-09
High Jump: Nathaniel Wilder (L) 5-10.00
Pole Vault: Alec Rust (EW) 12-06.00
Long Jump: Raymond Singkeo (EW) 18-04.25
Triple Jump: Richard Choy (L) 35-02.00
Girls Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters: Naomi Limb (EW) 13.35
200 Meters: Donna Marie Harris (L) 27.06
400 Meters: Donna Marie Harris (L) 1:02.25
800 Meters: Isabel Hatzenbeler (EW) 2:33.74
1600 Meters: Jemma Willcox (EW) 5:37.49
3200 Meters: Stella Smith (EW) 11:55.49
100 Meter Hurdles: Anna Knyphausen (SC) 16.89
300 Meter Hurdles: Katelyn Ely (EW) 51.46
4 x 100 Relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Brooklyn Steiner, Naomi Limb) 52.43
4 x 200 Relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Brooklyn Steiner, Naomi Limb) 1:50.51
4 x 400 Relay: Shorecrest (Christine Hoffman, Lorelie Starr, Anna Knyphausen, Daria Schemmel) 4:34.63
Shot Put: Halle Waram (EW) 32-02.00
Discus: Marina Rogers (SC) 96-10
Javelin: Lucy Barton (EW) 106-08
High Jump: Siari Rodriguez (L) 4-06.00
Pole Vault- Anna Mortensen (SC) 7-00.00
Long Jump- Lucy Bleeker (SC) 14-10.50
Triple Jump- Lucy Bleeker (SC) 31-03.00
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Arlington; Thursday April 21; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next meet: vs Everett and Shorewood; Thursday April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorewood
At Edmonds Stadium
Boys Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- Matthew Gesese (MT) 11.53
200 Meters- Lake Mueller (S) 23.21
400 Meters- Lake Mueller (S) 51.09
800 Meters- Keiyu Mamiya (S) 2:05.17
1600 Meters- Deklund DeBell (Mead) 4:50.00
3200 Meters- John Patterson (Mead) 10:46.74
110 Meter Hurdles- Deklund DeBell (Mead) 17.27
300 Meter Hurdles- Deklund DeBell (Mead) 43.25
4 x 100 Relay- Mountlake Terrace (Matthew Gesese, Talha Ali, Davis Gonzaga, Kien Nguyen) 47.09
4 x 400 Relay- Meadowdale (Hans Beck, Deklund DeBell, Dillon Josafat, Isaac Carlson) 3:44.39
Shot Put- Tristen Wheaton (Mead) 36-08.00
Discus- Tristen Wheaton (Mead) 98-03
Javelin- Sam Howe (MT) 110-04
High Jump- London DuBois (Mead) 5-07.00
Pole Vault- Mason Hrcek (MT) 10-00.00
Long Jump- Matthew Flores (MT) 19-06.25
Triple Jump- Jameson Jones (Mead) 33-01.00
Girls Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- Gilana Wollma (S) 12.56
200 Meters- Tresley Love (Mead) 26.12
400 Meters- Sonja Amy (Mead) 1:03.71
800 Meters- Hanna Bruno (S) 2:34.22
1600 Meters- Payton Conover (Mead) 5:53.09
3200 Meters- Annalisa Grant (Mead) 13:10.22
100 Meter Hurdles- Rachel Meas (Mead) 18.28
300 Meter Hurdles- Maddie Brouillard (S) 50.84
4 x 100 Relay- Shorewood (Jazmin Coleman, Hermon Getnet, Teagan Aw, Gilana Wollman) 51.97
4 x 200 Relay- Shorewood (Jazmin Coleman, Hermon Getnet, Maddie Brouillard, Teagan Aw) 1:52.21
4 x 400 Relay- Meadowdale (Tresley Love, Kesley Love, Aubrianna Sadler, Sonja Amy) 4:19.81
Shot Put- Eliana Bonilla (MT) 27-11.00
Discus- Alexis Drescher (MT) 89-02
Javelin- Alexsi Drescher (MT) 109-10
High Jump- Sonja Amy (Mead) 4-10.00
Pole Vault- Molly McGeoy (S) 8-00.00
Long Jump- Julia Meas (Mead) 16-00.50
Triple Jump- Julia Meas (Mead) 31-02.75
Meadowdale next meet: vs Cascade and Glacier Peak; Thursday April 21; 3:30 p.m. at Glacier Peak High School
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday April 28; 3:30 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
