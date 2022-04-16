High school sports roundup for April 15, 2022

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Adison Mattix: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 11 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Jack Glover: 1 for 2, HR, RBI

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-6, 3-9; Edmonds-Woodway 6-2, 7-7;

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Interlake; Saturday April 16; 1 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday April 19; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 14-2 (6 innings)

Meadowdale pitching:

Broderick Bluhm: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Nicholas Zardis: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Meadowdale hitting:

John O’Connell 3 for 4, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, SB

Brandon Brunette: 2 for 2, 2 BB, 2B, 3B, 3 R, RBI, SB

Tyler Brummitt: 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI

Nicholas Zardis: 1 for 3, HBP, 2B, R, 3 RBI, SB

Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 4, BB, R, RBI

Nicholas Banez: 1 for 4, 2B, R

Nolan Webster: 1 for 4, 2 RBI

Cooper Kim: 1 for 4, R

Charles Green: 0 for 1, R, RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-1, 8-5; Cedarcrest 0-7, 4-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday April 19; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 4-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-2, 6-6; Shorecrest 3-5, 4-10

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday April 19; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Andrew Montero- assist from Edgar Cabrera

Ben Hanson- assist from Edgar Cabrera

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:

Gabe Wilhelm

Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2-1, 7-2-2; Snohomish 4-5-1, 5-5-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Everett; Tuesday April 19; 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1

Lynnwood goals:

Edgar Olivas- penalty kick

Edgar Olivas- assist from Christian Sanchez-Ramirez

Casey Stull- assist from Alfonso Martenez-Arceo

Records (conference and overall): Lynnwood 4-5-1, 4-6-1; Marysville Getchell 1-8-1, 1-9-1

Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Tuesday April 19; 7 p.m.

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 7-0

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Monroe 8-2, 9-2; Meadowdale 3-5-2, 3-6-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday April 19; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 6-4, 6-5; Mountlake Terrace 2-8, 2-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday April 19; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Softball

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 11-0 (5 innings)

Snohomish hitting highlights:

Evy Massena: 2 for 3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Hurley Mersberg: HR, 3 RBI

Snohomish pitching highlights:

Evy Massena and Alex Flohr combined for a two-hit shutout

Records (conference and overall): Snohomish 5-1, 8-3; Meadowdale 2-4, 2-7

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday April 19; 4:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 9-0

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Monroe 4-1, 7-2; Edmonds-Woodway 0-5, 1-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Wednesday April 20; 4:00 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Shubhi Handa (J) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Isha Handa (J) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

Kirthika Sasikumar (J) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 6-1, 6-3

Naisha Sinha (J) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

Maria Kang/Ananya Cholkar (J) defeated Amanda Ly/Luisa Cano (EW) 6-1, 6-2

Eshana Singh/Jessie Yu (J) defeated Kristina Tran/Natalie Colobong (EW) 6-2, 6-2

Marianna Augustine/Jasmine Wijaya (J) defeated Joyce Ho/Makenna Cook (EW) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 20; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Flora Cummings (SC) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-1, 6-0

Cami Sikora (SC) defeated Odgerel Altanagerel (L) 6-1, 6-0

Megan McMullen (SC) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-1

Lily Haessler (SC) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

Megan Hicks/Dacotah Poole (SC) defeated Cassidy Johnson/Sydney Navarro (L) 6-1, 6-3

Laila Rabaa/Ellie Coleman (SC) defeated Semhal Beyene/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-1, 6-0

Zoe Greenweig/Yamin Dembrow (SC) defeated Carolina Serna-Badillo/Cecilia Camacho (L) 6-1, 6-1

Lynnwood next match: at Stanwood; Monday April 18; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits