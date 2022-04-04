High school sports roundup for April 2, 2022

Boys Soccer

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Everett 4-1-1, 5-1-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-5, 1-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday April 5; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Woodway High School