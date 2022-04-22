High school sports roundup for April 21, 2022

Track & Field

Arlington/Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace

At Edmonds Stadium

Girls Individual Event Winners:

100 Meters: Naomi Limb (EW) 13.20

200 Meters: Naomi Limb (EW) 27.63

400 Meters: Isabel Hatzenbeler (EW) 1:03.20

800 Meters: Sophie Cushman (A) 2:29.30

1600 Meters: Sophie Gaudin (A) 5:50.64

3200 Meters: Kylee McKinnon (A) 13:42.54

100 Meter Hurdles: Mary Feider (A) 18.38

300 Meter Hurdles: Katelyn Ely (EW) 54.27

4 x 100 Relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Sydney Chappell, Naomi Limb) 51.92

4 x 200 Relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Sydney Chappell, Vivianna Adkins, Naomi Limb) 1:49.68

4 x 400 Relay: Arlington (Jersey Walker, Adelynn Brooks, Sophie Gaudin, Sophia Cushman) 4:35.03

Shot Put: Laura Meno (A) 37-11.50

Discus: Javelin: Claire Stroh (EW) 103-05

Javelin: Shayna Engels (A) 105-11

High Jump: Samarah Browne (A) 4-06.00

Pole Vault- Sierra Gonzales (A) 8-06.00

Long Jump- Vianca Quinones (EW) 15-11.00

Triple Jump- Vianca Quinones (EW) 32-00.00

Boys Individual Event Winners:

100 Meters- Matthew Gesese (MT) 11.36

200 Meters- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 23.38

400 Meters- Myles Murray (A) 52.96

800 Meters- Brandon Moore (A) 2:08.01

1600 Meters- Kellen Langford (A) 4:56.86

3200 Meters- Jadon Chestnut (A) 10:44.93

110 Meter Hurdles: Ryan Rushton (A) 16.69

300 Meter Hurdles: Daniel Park (EW) 44.62

4 x 100 Relay: Arlington (Joshua Hodges, Nicholas Cunningham, Ryan Gese, Elisha Jackson) 46.00

4 x 400 Relay: Mountlake Terrace (Matthew Gesese, Carter Middleton, Matthew Flores, Vladislav Kharitonov) 3:40.17

Shot Put: Kayode Aribibola (A) 45-11.50

Discus: Hunter Eastman (A) 116-02

Javelin: Alec Rust (EW) 147-04

High Jump: Will Bates (EW) 5-10.00

Pole Vault: Alec Rust (EW) 13-00.00

Long Jump: Matthew Flores (EW) 19-04.00

Triple Jump: Elisha Jackson (A) 36-11.50

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Viking Classic; Saturday April 23; noon at Lake Stevens High School

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Eason Invite; Saturday April 23; 10 a.m. at Snohomish High School

Everett/Lynnwood/ Shorewood

At Everett Stadium

Girls Individual Event Winners:

100 Meters: Donna Marie Harris (L) 13.77

200 Meters: Teagan Aw (S) 28.05

400 Meters: Emma Larson (E) 1:05.06

800 Meters: Molly McGeoy (S) 2:27.71

1600 Meters: Rachel Elliott (L) 5:53.52

3200 Meters: Kyla Johnson (S) 13:00.32

100 Meter Hurdles: Siari Rodriguez (L) 18.32

300 Meter Hurdles: Siari Rodriguez (L) 52.74

4 x 100 Relay: Lynnwood (MyKenzie Raney, Emily Lane, Alayjah Andry, Ashley Lara) 53.70

4 x 200 Relay: Lynnwood (Ashley Lara, MyKenzie Raney, Alayjah Andry, Donna Marie Harris) 1:50.61

4 x 400 Relay: Shorewood (Olivia Wilde, Hanna Bruno, Maddie Brouillard, Molly McGeoy) 4:16.66

Shot Put: Maurcia Lott (L) 30-05.50

Discus: Maurcia Lott (L) 87-11

Javelin: Teagan Aw (S) 83-07

High Jump: Ava Enriquez (S) 4-06.00

Pole Vault- Ava Enriquez (S) 8-00.00

Long Jump- Raeya Pentz (E) 15-03.50

Triple Jump- Ava Enriquez (S) 32-01.00

Boys Individual Event Winners:

100 Meters- Jordan Whittle (L) 11.52

200 Meters- Lake Mueller (S) 22.80

400 Meters- Lake Mueller (S) 51.91

800 Meters- Keiyu Mamiya (S) 2:08.09

1600 Meters- Brandon Miller (L) 4:48.29

3200 Meters- Alex Yee (S) 11:15.49

110 Meter Hurdles: Elias Tracy (E) 20.11

300 Meter Hurdles: Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 43.98

4 x 100 Relay: Lynnwood (Raymond Siharath, Naoki Meyer, Andrew Redila, Victor Sanchez Hernandez) 46.96

4 x 400 Relay: Lynnwood (Trent Whitehead, Adrian Seeber, Brandon Miller, Daxtyn Castagnetta) 3:38.49

Shot Put: Joey Hudson (E) 39-04.00

Discus: Joey Hudson (E) 116-11

Javelin: Nathaniel Wilder (L) 133-06

High Jump: Jordan Whittle (L) 6-00.00

Pole Vault: Henry Poetzl (S) 9-00.00

Long Jump: Anthony Ross-Rutter (E) 19-10.00

Triple Jump: Anthony Ross-Rutter (E) 41-10.00

Lynnwood next meet: Eason Invite; Saturday April 23; 10 a.m. at Snohomish High School

Cascade/Glacier Peak/Meadowdale

At Snohomish High School

Girls Individual Event Winners:

100 Meters- Tresley Love (M) 12.75

200 Meters- Jordan Gaffney (GP) 28.76

400 Meters- Aubrianna Sadler (M) 1:04.48

800 Meters- Clara Diepenbrock (GP) 2:32.70

1600 Meters- Payton Conover (M) 5:54.45

3200 Meters- Kira Korten (GP) 13:38.55

100 Meter Hurdles- Gabriella Henrie (GP) 17.42

300 Meter Hurdles- Trinity McFadden (GP) 51.96

4 x 100 Relay- Glacier Peak (Gabriella Henrie, Greta Henrie, Ella Seelhoff, Jana Willems) 51.31

4 x 200 Relay- Meadowdale (Hazel Maxwell, Aubrianna Sadler, Mia Johns, Sabrina Hunter) 1:55.51

4 x 400 Relay- Meadowdale (Sonja Amy, Tresley Love, Aubrianna Sadler, Sabrina Hunter) 4:10.59

Shot Put- Mia Johns (M) 28-02.00

Discus- Jessica Eames (GP) 70-05

Javelin- Isabel Boettcher (GP) 100-06

High Jump- Sonja Amy (M) 5-00.00

Pole Vault- Katherine Streissguth (GP) 11.00.00

Long Jump- Shea Koger (GP) 14-00.50

Triple Jump- Shea Koger (GP) 29-04.50

Boys Individual Event Winners:

100 Meters- Alex Manio (C) 11.52

200 Meters- Trey Leckner (GP) 24.13

400 Meters- Isaac Carlson (M) 52.53

800 Meters- John Patterson (M) 2:08.30

1600 Meters- Joachim Jakuc (GP) 4:46.20

3200 Meters- Deklund DeBell (M) 10:40.35

110 Meter Hurdles- Deklund DeBell (M) 17.14

300 Meter Hurdles- Andrew Ung (M) 45.69

4 x 100 Relay- Cascade (Alex Manio, Lyle Pinaula, Charles Nelson, Anouthai Vongphet) 45.08

4 x 400 Relay- Cascade (Matthew Scheuffele, Tyler Myers, Adam Cresanti, Trevor Krestel) 3:39.36

Shot Put- Nathan Simicich (GP) 45-01.75

Discus- Nathan Simicich (GP) 135-06

Javelin- Angus Van Valey (GP) 141-00

High Jump- Sam Doney (GP) 5-06.00

Pole Vault- Austin Seals (M) 11-00.00

Long Jump- Anouthai Vongphet (C) 21-02.00

Triple Jump- Lucas Martinez (GP) 38-07.25

Meadowdale next meet: Eason Invite; Saturday April 23; 10 a.m. at Snohomish High School

Softball

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 11-6

Edmonds-Woodway highlights:

Cameron Siecke: 3B, 2 RBI

S Bristol: 3 for 5

Records (conference and overall): Snohomish 7-1, 10-3; Edmonds-Woodway 0-6, 1-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday April 25; 4 p.m.

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-1

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 6-2, 6-5; Mountlake Terrace 4-4, 5-6;

Mountlake Terrace next game: at West Seattle; Friday April 22; 4 p.m.

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 11-4

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Monroe 6-1, 9-2; Meadowdale 3-5, 3-7

Meadowdale next game: vs Sedro Woolley; Saturday April 23; noon at Meadowdale High School

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 12-3

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Marysville Getchell 3-4, 4-8; Lynnwood 2-6, 3-8

Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Monday April 25; 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Emily Lin (S) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 8-0

Rylie Gettman (S) defeated Odgerel Altangerel(L) 8-0

Mari Brittle (S) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 8-1

Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Hannah Paul 6-4, 6-0

Sophia Serwold (S) defeated Phoebe Armentrout 6-1,6-0

Doubles:

Emma Okamura/Emma Nelson (S) defeated Kayla Apostol/Fiorella Diaz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Mari Brittle/Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Mia Elsberry/Nina Dodgin (M) 6-1, 6-0

Amelia Uran/Reese Johnson (S) defeated Lucia Garcia-Mendez/Angela Grachev (M) 6-1, 6-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday April 26; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Golf

Edmonds Woodway vs Cedarcrest

Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy and Lynnwood; Wednesday April 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Shorecrest,

Jackson Golf Course, Seattle

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy and Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Meadowdale next match: Cedarcrest and Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday April 26; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway vs Shorecrest

Nile Golf Course, Mountlake Terrace

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday April 25; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

