High school sports roundup for April 26, 2022

Boys Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2

Meadowdale starting pitcher Nicholas Zardis allowed only two runs over 5.2 innings and also contributed at the plate with a three-hit, three-RBI performance as the Mavericks swept the two-game series over Edmonds-Woodway. The win allowed Meadowdale to hold onto their lead over Lynnwood in the Wesco 3A standings as they improved to 10-2 in league play.

Meadowdale pitching:

Nicholas Zardis: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, win

Cooper Kim: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Tyler Brummitt: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, save

Meadowdale hitting:

Nicholas Zardis: 3 for 3, 3 RBI

Jayden Costa: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, 2 R

Zaid Flynn: 1 for 3, HBP, 2B, RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-2, 11-6; Edmonds-Woodway 8-4, 9-9

Meadowdale next game; at Lynnwood; Wednesday April 27; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Wednesday April 27; 4 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 1-0

The Royals defeated the Stormrays 1-0 in a pitching dual as the two teams combined for only three base hits in the game. Leyon Camantigue scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the seventh inning to allow the Royals to stay within a half-game of Meadowdale in the chase for the Wesco 3A South title as Lynnwood improved their league record to 9-2.

Lynnwood pitching:

Keenan Masters: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Jace Hampson: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Shorewood pitching:

Logan Anderson: 6.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 13 K

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 9-2, 10-6; Shorewood 6-6, 7-11

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 27; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace vs Cascade

Postponed due to weather

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday April 27; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace

Nile Golf Course

Team Scores:

Mountlake Terrace 168

Edmonds-Woodway 169

Lynnwood 244

Top Individual Scores:

1. Ethan Dumo (MT) 39

2. Evan Clugston (EW) 40

T3. Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 42

T3. Seraphim Treperinas (MT) 42

T3. Jude Wilcox (EW) 42

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 27; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday May 2; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday May 5; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 4-0

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-0

Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-0, 6-0

Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Cecilia Chinyani (L) 6-1, 6-0

Maia Ali (EW) defeated Carolina Serna-Badillo (L) 6-1, 6-0

No doubles due to weather

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday April 28; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: at Stanwood; Wednesday April 27; 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Cedarcrest/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace

at Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation; Par 35

Team Scores:

Cedarcrest 194

Meadowdale 208

Mountlake Terrace 212

Top Five Individual Scores:

1. Maisie Walker (C) 38

2. Charlotte Giffin (C) 40

3. Alison Dumo (MT) 46

4. Sara Reitz (Mead) 48

5. Kari Peterson (Mead) 51

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday May 2; 3 p.m.. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Monday May 2; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-0

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

Ben Hanson- unassisted

Ragavendra Raghu- Eddy Olson

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:

Gabe Wilhelm

Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-2-1, 10-2-2; Meadowdale 3-8-2, 3-9-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday April 29; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday April 29; 6 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 4-0

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Riki Kobayashi 3

Oliver Clark 1

Mountlake Terrace Goalkeeper shutout:

Brek Harasen

Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-9-1, 3-10-1; Lynnwood 6-6-1, 6-7-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday April 28; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 29; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits