High school sports roundup for April 26, 2022

Boys Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-2
Meadowdale starting pitcher Nicholas Zardis allowed only two runs over 5.2 innings and also contributed at the plate with a three-hit, three-RBI performance as the Mavericks swept the two-game series over Edmonds-Woodway. The win allowed Meadowdale to hold onto their lead over Lynnwood in the Wesco 3A standings as they improved to 10-2 in league play.
Meadowdale pitching:
Nicholas Zardis: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, win
Cooper Kim: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Tyler Brummitt: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, save
Meadowdale hitting:
Nicholas Zardis: 3 for 3, 3 RBI
Jayden Costa: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, 2 R
Zaid Flynn: 1 for 3, HBP, 2B, RBI
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-2, 11-6; Edmonds-Woodway 8-4, 9-9
Meadowdale next game; at Lynnwood; Wednesday April 27; 4 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cascade; Wednesday April 27; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 1-0
The Royals defeated the Stormrays 1-0 in a pitching dual as the two teams combined for only three base hits in the game. Leyon Camantigue scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the seventh inning to allow the Royals to stay within a half-game of Meadowdale in the chase for the Wesco 3A South title as Lynnwood improved their league record to 9-2.
Lynnwood pitching:
Keenan Masters: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K
Jace Hampson: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Shorewood pitching:
Logan Anderson: 6.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 13 K
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 9-2, 10-6; Shorewood 6-6, 7-11
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 27; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace vs Cascade
Postponed due to weather
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday April 27; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Golf
Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace
Nile Golf Course
Team Scores:
Mountlake Terrace 168
Edmonds-Woodway 169
Lynnwood 244
Top Individual Scores:
1. Ethan Dumo (MT) 39
2. Evan Clugston (EW) 40
T3. Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 42
T3. Seraphim Treperinas (MT) 42
T3. Jude Wilcox (EW) 42
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 27; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday May 2; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course
Lynnwood next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday May 5; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Girls Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 4-0
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-0
Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-0, 6-0
Isis Liaw (EW) defeated Cecilia Chinyani (L) 6-1, 6-0
Maia Ali (EW) defeated Carolina Serna-Badillo (L) 6-1, 6-0
No doubles due to weather
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday April 28; 3:30 p.m.
Lynnwood next match: at Stanwood; Wednesday April 27; 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Cedarcrest/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace
at Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation; Par 35
Team Scores:
Cedarcrest 194
Meadowdale 208
Mountlake Terrace 212
Top Five Individual Scores:
1. Maisie Walker (C) 38
2. Charlotte Giffin (C) 40
3. Alison Dumo (MT) 46
4. Sara Reitz (Mead) 48
5. Kari Peterson (Mead) 51
Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday May 2; 3 p.m.. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Monday May 2; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
Boys Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-0
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:
Ben Hanson- unassisted
Ragavendra Raghu- Eddy Olson
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:
Gabe Wilhelm
Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 10-2-1, 10-2-2; Meadowdale 3-8-2, 3-9-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday April 29; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday April 29; 6 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 4-0
Mountlake Terrace goals:
Riki Kobayashi 3
Oliver Clark 1
Mountlake Terrace Goalkeeper shutout:
Brek Harasen
Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-9-1, 3-10-1; Lynnwood 6-6-1, 6-7-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday April 28; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 29; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
