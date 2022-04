High school sports roundup for April 28, 2022

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Bella Villarreal (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Meiweya Amazona (AM) 6-0, 6-1

Maia Ali (EW) defeated Hannah Humphrey (AM) 6-4, 6-4

Kristian Tran (EW) defeated Shan Camarillo (AM) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Luisa Cano/Amanda Ly (EW) defeated Grace Longoria/Matalie Grannum (AM) 6-0, 6-0

Joyce Ho/ Natalie Colobong (EW) defeated Kari Lone/Kira Schwetz (AM) 6-1, 6-2

Marissa Druxman/Julie Andres (EW) defeated Lani Evans/Allie Williams (AM) 6-1, 6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Kamiak; Tuesday May 3; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Sidney Wright (M) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-0

Katelynne Wyckoff (M) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-0, 6-0

Sabrina Reonal (M) defeated Sempa Beyou (L) 6-0, 6-0

Aasha Lee (M) defeated Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Catherine Ton/Rachael Lee (M) defeated Odgerel Altangerel/Hannah Douglas (L) 2-6, 6-3, 10-2

Sydney Navarro/Cassidy Johnson (L) defeated Ella Ray/Hailey Neri (M) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)

Bella Tang/Emie Shepherd (M) defeated Carolina Serna-Badillo/Cecelia Chinyani (L) 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 10-8

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday April 29; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Lynnwood next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday May 2; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Mountlake Terrace vs Mariner

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Glacier Peak; Friday April 29; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Track & Field

Lynnwood/Marysville Getchell/Meadowdale

at Edmonds Stadium

Girls event winners:

100 Meters- Tresley Love (Mead) 12.90

200 Meters- Donna Marie Harris (L) 26.74

400 Meters- Kesley Love (Mead) 1:04.17

800 Meters- Payton Conover (Mead) 2:43.51

1600 Meters- Rachel Elliott (L) 5:46.60

100 Meter Hurdles- Siari Rodriguez (L) 17.62

300 Meter Hurdles- Rachel Meas (Mead) 54.52

4 x 100 Relay- Lynnwood (MyKenzie Raney, Emily Lane, Alayjah Andry, Ashley Lara) 53.57

4 x 200 Relay- Lynnwood (MyKenzie Raney, Ashley Lara, Alayjah Andry, Donna Marie Harris) 1:51.16

4 x 400 Relay- Lynnwood (Rachel Elliott, Siari Rodriguez, Barbara Ramirez-Garcia, Madelyn Fox) 4:37.35

Shot Put- Maurcia Lott (L) 30-11.00

Discus- Maurcia Lott (L) 88-04

Javelin- Ava Kuhlmann (L) 92-04

High Jump- Sonja Amy (Mead) 4-08.00

Pole Vault- Izzi Struss (MG) 7-06.00

Long Jump- MyKenzie Raney (L) 13-07.25

Triple Jump- Jayda Pittman (MG) 29-07.50

Boys event winners:

100 Meters- Hans Beck (Mead) 11.61

200 Meters- Deklund DeBell (Mead) 23.20

400 Meters- Hans Beck (Mead) 52.77

800 Meters- Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 2:09.29

1600 Meters- Joseph Gooding (MG) 5:00.75

3200 Meters- Brandon Miller (L) 10:26.65

110 Meter Hurdles- Desmond Brown (MG) 16.64

300 Meter Hurdles- Deklund DeBell (Mead) 42.18

4 x 100 Relay- Lynnwood (Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Pavin Soumpholphakdy, Jordan Whittle) 43.87

4 x 400 Relay- Meadowdale (Hans Beck, Deklund DeBell, Dillon Josafat, Isaac Carlson) 3:35.40

Shot Put- Desmond Brown (MG) 41-02.75

Discus- Pavin Soumpholphakdy (L) 108-11

Javelin- Gavin Kincaid (L) 153-10

High Jump- Jordan Whittle (L) 6-00.00

Pole Vault- Austin Seals (Mead) 13-06.00

Long Jump- Isaac Carlson (Mead) 19-11.00

Triple Jump- Ethan McCormick (MG) 37-09.00

Lynnwood and Meadowdale next meet: Lakewood Sunny and 70! Invitational; Saturday April 30; 10 a.m. at Lakewood High School

Edmonds-Woodway vs Mariner

at Goddard Stadium

Girls- Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 106-34

Boys- Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 77-68

Girls event winners:

100 Meters- Jamie Livingston (EW) 13.66

200 Meters- Zakiya Nunez (M) 28.65

400 Meters- Vivianna Adkins (EW) 1:04.52

800 Meters- Macy Tran (EW) 2:38.71

1600 Meters- Jasmine Jaramillo Cruz (M) 5:55.47

100 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 18.85

300 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 50.90

4 x 100 Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Serena Hasse, Sydney Chappell) 53.34

4 x 200 Relay- Mariner (A’Mya Knighten, Tegan Ramey, Zakiya Nunez, Angela Rodriguez-Frias) 1:51.10

4 x 400 Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Macy Tran, Vivianna Adkins, Stella Smith, Sharon Gutierrez) 4:37.20

Shot Put- Halle Waram (EW) 32-05.75

Discus- Claire Stroh (EW) 104-04

Javelin- Lucy Bartron (EW) 105-02

High Jump- Serena Hasse (EW) 4-00.00

Pole Vault- Clara Rothschiller (EW) 8-06.00

Long Jump- Vianca Quinones (EW) 15-04.50

Triple Jump- Vianca Quinones (EW) 33-00.25

Boys event winners:

100 Meters- Un Wally (M) 11.52

200 Meters- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 23.95

400 Meters- David Danyo (EW) 53.58

800 Meters- Julian Nelson-Sellers (M) 2:04.34

1600 Meters- Julian Nelson-Sellers (M) 4:41.68

3200 Meters- Talli Kimani (EW) 10:58.90

110 Meter Hurdles- Jaquan Means (M) 15.60

300 Meter Hurdles- Ever Yamada (EW) 43.96

4 x 100 Relay- Mariner (Vuong Luc, Un Wally, Ahmed Al-Kheyat, Jaquan Means) 44.67

4 x 400 Relay- Mariner (Un Wally, Rogelio Jamero XII, Ahmed Al-Kheyat, Julian Nelson-Sellers) 3:35.80

Shot Put- Calvin Gutierrez (M) 44-07.75

Discus- Calvin Gutierrez (M) 122-08

Javelin- Alec Rust (EW) 120-03

High Jump- Will Bates (EW) 5-08.00

Pole Vault- Alec Rust (EW) 12-00.00

Long Jump- Jaquan Means (M) 18-09.50

Triple Jump- Eric Bang (M) 36-08.50

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Shoreline Invitational; Saturday April 30; 9 a.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Archbishop Murphy/Marysville Pilchuck/Mountlake Terrace

at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Girls event winners:

100 Meters- Eliana Bonilla (MT) 13.78

200 Meters- Emmalynn Kuenning (MT) 28.87

400 Meters- Nicole Penner (MT) 1:06.49

800 Meters- Taylor Iverson (MP) 2:46.79

1600 Meters- Sonita Chen (MT) 6:13.82

3200 Meters- Arielle Analau (MT) 15:01.46

100 Meter Hurdles- Alex Heller (MP) 19.08

300 Meter Hurdles- Elizabeth Martinez (MP) 54.86

4 x 100 Relay- Mountlake Terrace (Emmalynn Kuenning, Nicole Penner, Ashlyn Jackson, Eliana Bonilla) 54.09

4 x 400 Relay- Mountlake Terrace (Damaris Ibrahim, Nicole Penner, Sienna Pepper, Alaya Bulatao-Quang) 4:46.97

Shot Put- Gianna Frank (MP) 39-02.00

Discus- Alanna Fort (MP) 97-03

Javelin- Alexis Drescher (MT) 99-10

High Jump- Alexis Heller (MP) 4-11.00

Long Jump- Jessie Tong (MT) 14-06.50

Triple Jump- India Young (MT) 29-07.75

Boys event winners:

100 Meters- Matthew Gesese (MT) 11.83

200 Meters- Matthew Gesese (MT) 23.86

400 Meters- Dominik Kendrick (MP) 54.57

800 Meters- Vladislav Kharitonov (MT) 2:18.26

1600 Meters- Vladislav Kharitonov (MT) 5:01.99

3200 Meters- Mark Tiersma (MT) 11:42.32

110 Meter Hurdles- Calvin Hume (MT) 18.12

300 Meter Hurdles- Calvin Hume (MT) 44.42

4 x 100 Relay- Marysville Pilchuck (Dylan Carson, Dominik Kendrick, Nicholas Robinson, Jamaari Jefferson) 45.37

4 x 400 Relay- Mountlake Terrace (Matthew Gesese, Carter Middleton, Matthew Flores, Vladislav Kharitonov) 3:51.78

Shot Put- Josiah Frank (MP) 42-00.00

Discus- Josiah Frank (MP) 125-02

Javelin- Kenai Sinaphet (MP) 117-04

High Jump- Jamaari Jefferson (MP) 5-10.00

Pole Vault- Mason Hrcek (MT) 11-00.00

Long Jump- Matthew Flores (MT) 19-06.75

Triple Jump- Jamaari Jefferson (MP) 40-09.25

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Lakewood Sunny and 70! Invitational; Saturday April 30; 10 a.m. at Lakewood High School

Baseball

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 8-4

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Cascade 4-9, 5-13; Mountlake Terrace 6-7, 7-11

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Shorecrest; Friday April 29; 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 21-11

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-8, 2-12; Archbishop Murphy 1-7, 2-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stanwood; Friday April 29; 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 9-4-1, 10-4-1; Mountlake Terrace 3-10-1, 3-11-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday May 3; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

