High school sports roundup for April 4, 2022

Girls Softball
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0
Shorewood pitching highlights:
Rebecca Carson: Complete game shutout, 3 hits
Shorewood hitting highlights:
Rebecca Carson: 3 for 4
Riley Wheaton: 2 for 2
Edmonds-Woodway highlights:
Tayler Pastaga: 1for 3, 2B
Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 4-1, 7-2; Edmonds-Woodway 0-5, 1-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Arlington; Tuesday April 12, 4 p.m.
Cascade defeated Lynnwood 12-8
No details reported
Records: Cascade 4-1, 5-4; Lynnwood 2-2, 3-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Tuesday April 12, 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
