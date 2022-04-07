High school sports roundup for April 6, 2022

Boys Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 8-1

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

John O’Connell: 2 for 2, HBP, SF, 2B, R, 5 RBI

Brandon Brunette: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 3B, RBI

Nolan Webster: 2 for 3, BB, R, RBI, 2 SB

Broderick Bluhm: 0 for 2, 3 BB, 2 R, SB

Tyler Brummit: 1 for 4, BB, 3B, 2 R

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Zaid Flynn: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K

Nolan Webster: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB

Mekhi Kennebrew: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB

Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 4-1, 4-5; Shorecrest 2-3, 3-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 8; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-2

No details reported

Records: Kamiak 8-1; Edmonds-Woodway 6-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kentwood; Friday April 8; 6 p.m. at T-Mobile Park

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 7-2

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 4-1, 4-5; Cedarcrest 0-5, 3-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday April 8; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-4 (8 innings)

Shorewood hitting highlights:

Evan Hjort: GW walk-off bunt single, 2 RBI

Joey Facilla: 2 for 3, 2B, 3B, RBI

Shorewood pitching highlights:

David Pann: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 9 K

Jacob Lindberg: 2 IP, 0 R, winning pitcher

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Dominic Kim: 2 for 3, 2B, R

Rominic Quiban: 1 for 2, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Cody Snow: 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 8 K

Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 3-2, 4-7; Mountlake Terrace 1-4, 2-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday April 8; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits