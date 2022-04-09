High school sports roundup for April 8, 2022

Boys Baseball

Kentwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-3

Details not yet reported.

Records: Kentwood 9-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-5

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 11-5

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Zaid Flynn: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB

Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 4, R, RBI, 2 SB

Tyler Brummit: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI

John O’Connell: 2 BB, R, RBI

Brandon Brunette: 2 BB, RBI

Nicholas Banez: BB, R, RBI, SB

Nicholas Zardis: HBP, 2 R

Nolan Webster: BB, HBP, 2 R, SB

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Broderick Bluhm: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Cooper Kim: .1, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB

Brendan Patterson: 2 IP, 4 H, 2R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 6-5; Shorecrest 2-4, 3-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 13; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Rominic Quiban: 2 for 4, RBI

Riley Norton: 2 for 3

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Adison Mattix: 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K

Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 4-2, 5-7; Mountlake Terrace 1-5, 2-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 13; 4:00 p.m.

Lynnwood vs Cedarcrest- postponed due to weather

Lynnwood next game: at Liberty (Renton); Saturday April 9; 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1

Archbishop Murphy goals:

Sean Balen, penalty kick

Zach Mohr, assist from Gabe Herrera

Edmonds-Woodway goal:

Edgar Cabrera, assist from Ben Hanson

Records (conference and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-4-1, 3-4-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-2-1, 5-2-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday April 12; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Shorecrest 8-0, 9-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-6, 2-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Tuesday April 12; 7:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 6-2, 7-2; Lynnwood 2-5-1, 2-6-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday April 12; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 2-1

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Cedarcrest 3-4-1, 3-5-1; Meadowdale 3-3-2, 3-4-2

Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday April 12; 7:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits