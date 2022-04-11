High school sports roundup for April 9, 2022

Boys Baseball

Lynnwood defeated Liberty (Renton) 7-4

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Mason Lane: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, ER, BB, 4 K

Tommy McMahon: 2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, BB, 6 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Keenan Masters: 3 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2B, 2 SB

Tommy McMahon: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R

Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, BB, R, 2 RBI, SB

Records: Lynnwood 5-5; Liberty 5-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday April 13; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-2

No details reported

Records: Jackson 9-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 13; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Track & Field

Birger Solberg Invitational (50 schools, including Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace)

Civic Stadium, Bellingham

Overall Team Finishes

Meadowdale Boys 5th place

Meadowdale Girls 20th place

Mountlake Terrace did not accumulate any team points

Edmonds School District Athletes with Top 10 boys event finishes:

1st place 4 x 200 Relay- Meadowdale (Isaac Carlson, London DuBuis, Hans Beck, Deklund DeBell) 1:38.91

1st place 4 x 400 Relay- Meadowdale (Hans Beck, Deklund DeBell, Dillon Josafat, John Patterson) 3:38.15

2nd place 2K Steeplechase- Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale) 6:41.12

3rd place 200 Meters- Isaac Carlson (Meadowdale) 23.78

3rd place 1600 Meters (Freshman and Sophomore only event)- Matthew Patterson (Mead) 5:01.03

3rd place Pole Vault- Austin Seals (Meadowdale) 12-06.00

4th place 800 Meters- Deklund DeBell (Meadowdale) 2:04.01

5th place 4 x 800 Relay- Meadowdale (Keyshawn Shepard, Matthew Patterson, John Patterson, Jackson Marti) 9:01.49

10th place High Jump- Tristen Wheaton (Meadowdale) 5-04.00

10th place Long Jump- Andy Prempeh (Meadowdale) 18-03.50

Edmonds School District Athletes with Top 10 girls event finishes:

3rd place Long Jump- Julia Meas (Meadowdale) 16-08.50

6th place 400 Meters- Aubrianna Sadler (Meadowdale) 1:03.63

7th place Triple Jump- Julia Meas (Meadowdale) 32-03.25

7th place 4 x 400 Relay- Meadowdale (Sonja Amy, Kesley Love, Aubrianna Sadler, Sara Dethlefs) 4:30.19

10th place 4 x 200 Relay- Meadowdale (Sara Dethlefs, Sabrina Hunter, Aubrianna Sadler, Mia Johns) 1:55.51

