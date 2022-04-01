High school sports roundup for March 31, 2022

Track & Field

Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale/Marysville-Pilchuck

At Edmonds Stadium

Girls Team Scores:

Meadowdale 65

Edmonds-Woodway 60

Marysville Pilchuck 25

Individual Event Winners:

100 Meters- Tresley Love (Mead) 13.24

200 Meters- Tresley Love (Mead) 26.96

400 Meters- Sonja Amy (Mead) 1:03.55

800 Meters- Payton Conover (Mead) 2:37.34

1600 Meters- Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 5:34.37

3200 Meters- Leah Stangohr (Mead) 13:58.68

100 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 18.63

300 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 52.02

4 x 100 Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Madison Morales-Tomas/Vivianna Adkins/Brooklyn Steiner/Jamie Livingston) 52.88

4 x 200 Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston/Vivianna Adkins/Brooklyn Steiner/Katelyn Ely) 1:51.89

4 x 400 Relay- Meadowdale (Tresley Love/Kesley Love/Annalisa Grant/Sonja Amy) 4:23.87

Shot Put- Gianna Frank (MP) 39-07.75

Discus- Kathryn Withers (MP) 101-02

Javelin- Nikki Lyons (EW) 102-04

High Jump- Sonja Amy (Mead) 5-00.00

Pole Vault- Julianna Kilroy (MP) 7-06.00

Long Jump- Julia Meas (Mead) 15-07.50

Triple Jump- Julia Meas (Mead) 32-09.25

Boys Team Scores:

Marysville-Pilchuck 57

Edmonds-Woodway 50

Meadowdale 38

Individual Event Winners:

100 Meters- Jordan Velasquez (MP) 11.29

200 Meters- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 23.52

400 Meters- Dominik Kendrick (MP) 55.13

800 Meters- Deklund DeBell (Mead) 2:10.90

1600 Meters- John Patterson (Mead) 4:42.48

3200 Meters- Talli Kimani (EW) 10.49.49

110 Meter Hurdles- Andrew Ung (Mead) 17.78

300 Meter Hurdles- Daniel Park (EW) 45.16

4 x 100 Relay- Marysville Pilchuck (Dylan Carson, Dominik Kendrick, Nicholas Robinson, Jordan Velasquez) 45.03

4 x 400 Relay- Meadowdale (John Patterson, Nicholas Callahan, Dillon Josafat, Deklund DeBell) 3:40.71

Shot Put- Dylan Carson (MP) 44-00.50

Discus- Josiah Frank (MP) 115-11

Javelin- Alec Rust (EW) 127-04

High Jump- Jamaari Jefferson (MP) 5-08.00

Pole Vault- Alec Rust (EW) 13-06.00

Long Jump- Jamaari Jefferson (MP) 20-04.50

Triple Jump- Jamaari Jefferson (MP) 39-04.00

Everett/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest

At Shoreline Stadium

Girls Individual Event Winners:

100 Meters- Eliana Bonilla (MT) 13.56

200 Meters- Emmalynn Kuenning (MT) 29.28

400 Meters- Avery Marsall (E) 1:02.61

800 Meters- Cambria Metcalf-Lindenburger (SC) 2:35.06

1600 Meters- Hana Butler (SC) 6:12.28

3200 Meters- Rebecca Rhodes (SC) 13:26.58

110 Meter Hurdles- Anna Knyphausen (SC) 17.22

300 Meter Hurdles- Daria Schemmel (SC) 52.69

4 x 100 Relay- Mountlake Terrace (Emmalynn Kuenning, Ashlyn Jackson, Daniela Cortezzo, Eliana Bonilla) 54.65

4 x 200 Relay- Shorecrest (Marina Rogers, Lacy George, Lorelei Starr, Christine Hoffman) 1:55.71

4 x 400 Relay- Everett (Emma Larson, Raeya Pentz, Teagan Pentz, Avery Marsall) 4:31.55

Shot Put- India Young (MT) 27-09.50

Discus- Marina Rogers (SC) 99-04

Javelin- Alexis Dresher (MT) 112-10

High Jump- Marina Rogers (SC) 4-06.00

Pole Vault- Anna Mortensen (SC) 7-00.00

Long Jump- Lucy Bleeker (SC) 15-05.50

Triple Jump- Lucy Bleeker (SC) 30-06.00

Boys Individual Event Winners:

100 Meters- Carson Christensen (SC) 11.47

200 Meters- Matthew Gesese (MT) 24.20

400 Meters- Amado Toyo (SC) 54.48

800 Meters- Luke Schmidt (SC) 2:02.30

1600 Meters- Carter Middleton (MT) 5:02.15

3200 Meters- Benjamin Wick (SC) 11:17.83

110 Meter Hurdles- Amado Toyo (SC) 15.01

300 Meter Hurdles- Tadgh Wieber (E) 45.03

4 x 100 Relay- Shorecrest (Ian Maturi, Isaac Spates, Amado Toyo, Carson Christensen) 45.51

4 x 400 Relay- Shorecrest (Dutch Chandler, George Fernandez, Thomas Rhodes, Amado Toyo) 3:47.33

Shot Put- Derek Bryant (E) 37-03.00

Discus- Joey Hudson (E) 116-04

Javelin- Jackson Sketchley (SC) 116-10

High Jump- Shukurani Ndayiraglje (E) 5-10.00

Pole Vault- Mason Hrcek (MT) 9-06.00

Long Jump- Yeshiah Hadley (E) 20-04.75

Triple Jump- Anthony Ross-Rutter (E) 40-05.00

Archbishop Murphy/Lynnwood/Monroe

At Monroe High School

Girls Individual Event Winners:

100 Meters- Donna Marie Harris (L) 13.56

200 Meters- Emma Brennan (M) 29.06

400 Meters- Grace Turk (AM) 1:29.65

800 Meters- Donna Marie Harris (L) 2:35.22

1600 Meters- Alexis Canovali-McKenzie (M) 5:36.03

3200 Meters- Tryggve Trivett (M) 13:12.62

110 Meter Hurdles- Caroline Vo (L) 19.41

300 Meter Hurdles- Tryggve Trivett (M) 55.00

4 x 100 Relay- Lynnwood (Caroline Vo, Donna Marie Harris, Emily Lane, Siari Rodriguez) 54.18

4 x 200 Relay- Lynnwood (MyKenzie Raney, Barbara Ramirez-Garcia, Alayjah Andry, Donna Marie Harris) 1:54.83

4 x 400 Relay- Lynnwood (Rachel Elliott, Barbara Ramirez-Garcia, Alayjah Andry, MyKenzie Raney) 4:44.15

Shot Put- Brooke Boroughs (M) 32-03.50

Discus- Nicoya Hopkins (M) 86-03.50

Javelin- Ava Kuhlmann (L) 82-03

High Jump- Siari Rodriguez (L) 4-02.00

Pole Vault- Sophia Breaker (M) 8-00.00

Long Jump- Brooklyn Perdomo (M) 13-07.50

Triple Jump- Brooklyn Perdomo (M) 30-00.50

Boys Individual Event Winners:

100 Meters- John Miguel Hurtado (L) 11.47

200 Meters- John Miguel Hurtado (L) 23.26

400 Meters- Michael Hummell (M) 56.87

800 Meters- Liam O’Brien (M) 2:05.13

1600 Meters- Liam O’Brien (M) 4:50.72

3200 Meters- Nathan Burrell (M) 11:13.24

110 Meter Hurdles- Joshua Muir (M) 19.35

300 Meter Hurdles- Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 45.44

4 x 100 Relay- Lynnwood (Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Jordan Whittle, Kadin Carroll) 44.38

4 x 400 Relay- Monroe (Keller Nienau, Trent Bublitz, Liam O’Brien, David Portnow) 3:45.20

Shot Put- Nathaniel Wilder (L) 38-04.00

Discus- Gyumin Baek (L) 97-07.25

Javelin- Malichi Mayfield (M) 131-09.50

High Jump- Jordan Whittle (L) 5-10.00

Pole Vault- Alan Garcia-Ramierez (M) 9-00.00

Long Jump- Declan Kirby (M) 18-02.50

Triple Jump-Declan Kirby (M) 37-10.00

Boys Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Cody Snow: CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Rominic Quiban: 1 for 3, 3B, R, SB

Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 2-4; Meadowdale 1-1, 2-5

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 4-3 (10 innings)

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Keenan Masters: 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Mason Lane: 3.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Lynnwood hitting highlights:

Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, RBI, SB

Keenan Masters: 1 for 4, BB, R, SB

Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 5-3; Lynnwood 3-1, 3-3

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Mariner 7-0

Singles:

Sidney Wright (Mead) defeated Elora Kim (Mar) 6-1, 6-3

Katelynn Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Jasmine Nguyen (Mar) 6-1, 6-1

Sabrina Reonal (Mead) defeated Hannah Nguyen (Mar) 5-7, 6-3, 11-9

Aasha Lee (Mead) defeated Malina Rattanasithy (Mar) 5-7, 6-4, 10-6

Doubles:

Hazel Warner/Ella Ray (Mead) defeated Ilean Boieriu/Tiffany Tang (Mar) 6-1,6-1

Catherine Ton/Rachel Lee (Mead) defeated Zahara Alharab/Jessica Tran (Mar) 6-0, 6-3

Bella Tang/Hailey Neri (Mead) defeated Leila Mbaye/ (Mar) 6-0, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday April 12; 3:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 6-1

Singles:

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Flora Cummings (SC) 6-3, 6-0

Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Cami Sikora (SC) 6-4, 6-3

Maia Ali (EW) defeated Megan McMullen (SC) 7-5, 6-4

Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Lily Haessler (SC) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Doubles:

Amanda Ly/Natalie Coloborg (EW) defeated Laila Rabaa/Delaney Davis (SC) 6-2, 7-6

Dacotah Poole/Ellie Coleman (SC) defeated Makenna Cook/Joyce Ho (EW) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

Marissa Druxman/Julie Andres (EW) defeated Zoe Greenzweig/Yamin Dembrow (SC) 6-2, 6-7, (10-2)

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Michaela Tiya (MT) defeated Cassidy Johnsen (L) 6-3, 6-4

Lindsey Ho (MT) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-2, 6-0

Hannah Pool (MT) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-2)

Odgerel Altangerel (L) defeated (not reported) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

Phoebe Armentrout/Lucia Garcia-Mendez (MT) defeated Sydney Navarro/Lia Addisu (L) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Nina Dodgin/Mia Elsberry (MT) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyene (L) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Angela Grachev/Kayla Bentosino (MT) defeated Carolina Serna-Badillo/Vy Bui (L) 6-3, 7-5

Boys Golf

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 215-231

At Lynnwood Golf Course

Lynnwood low scores:

Tristan Vista 52

Avery Kirscht 54

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday April 11; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Softball

Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 8-0

Glacier Peak highlights:

Faith Jordan: Pitched a complete game shutout. Hitting- Single, double, triple and RBI

Brynna Farman: 2 RBI

Ashleigh Wojcik: 2B, RBI

Lynnwood highlights:

Grace DeSota: 2 hits

Nyree Johnson: 2 hits

Records: Glacier Peak 6-1; Lynnwood 3-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Monday April 4; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Ballfields in Everett

— Compiled by Steve Willits