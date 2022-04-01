High school sports roundup for March 31, 2022

Track & Field
Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale/Marysville-Pilchuck
At Edmonds Stadium
Girls Team Scores:
Meadowdale 65
Edmonds-Woodway 60
Marysville Pilchuck 25
Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- Tresley Love (Mead) 13.24
200 Meters- Tresley Love (Mead) 26.96
400 Meters- Sonja Amy (Mead) 1:03.55
800 Meters- Payton Conover (Mead) 2:37.34
1600 Meters- Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 5:34.37
3200 Meters- Leah Stangohr (Mead) 13:58.68
100 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 18.63
300 Meter Hurdles- Katelyn Ely (EW) 52.02
4 x 100 Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Madison Morales-Tomas/Vivianna Adkins/Brooklyn Steiner/Jamie Livingston) 52.88
4 x 200 Relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Jamie Livingston/Vivianna Adkins/Brooklyn Steiner/Katelyn Ely) 1:51.89
4 x 400 Relay- Meadowdale (Tresley Love/Kesley Love/Annalisa Grant/Sonja Amy) 4:23.87
Shot Put- Gianna Frank (MP) 39-07.75
Discus- Kathryn Withers (MP) 101-02
Javelin- Nikki Lyons (EW) 102-04
High Jump- Sonja Amy (Mead) 5-00.00
Pole Vault- Julianna Kilroy (MP) 7-06.00
Long Jump- Julia Meas (Mead) 15-07.50
Triple Jump- Julia Meas (Mead) 32-09.25
Boys Team Scores:
Marysville-Pilchuck 57
Edmonds-Woodway 50
Meadowdale 38
Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- Jordan Velasquez (MP) 11.29
200 Meters- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 23.52
400 Meters- Dominik Kendrick (MP) 55.13
800 Meters- Deklund DeBell (Mead) 2:10.90
1600 Meters- John Patterson (Mead) 4:42.48
3200 Meters- Talli Kimani (EW) 10.49.49
110 Meter Hurdles- Andrew Ung (Mead) 17.78
300 Meter Hurdles- Daniel Park (EW) 45.16
4 x 100 Relay- Marysville Pilchuck (Dylan Carson, Dominik Kendrick, Nicholas Robinson, Jordan Velasquez) 45.03
4 x 400 Relay- Meadowdale (John Patterson, Nicholas Callahan, Dillon Josafat, Deklund DeBell) 3:40.71
Shot Put- Dylan Carson (MP) 44-00.50
Discus- Josiah Frank (MP) 115-11
Javelin- Alec Rust (EW) 127-04
High Jump- Jamaari Jefferson (MP) 5-08.00
Pole Vault- Alec Rust (EW) 13-06.00
Long Jump- Jamaari Jefferson (MP) 20-04.50
Triple Jump- Jamaari Jefferson (MP) 39-04.00
Everett/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest
At Shoreline Stadium
Girls Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- Eliana Bonilla (MT) 13.56
200 Meters- Emmalynn Kuenning (MT) 29.28
400 Meters- Avery Marsall (E) 1:02.61
800 Meters- Cambria Metcalf-Lindenburger (SC) 2:35.06
1600 Meters- Hana Butler (SC) 6:12.28
3200 Meters- Rebecca Rhodes (SC) 13:26.58
110 Meter Hurdles- Anna Knyphausen (SC) 17.22
300 Meter Hurdles- Daria Schemmel (SC) 52.69
4 x 100 Relay- Mountlake Terrace (Emmalynn Kuenning, Ashlyn Jackson, Daniela Cortezzo, Eliana Bonilla) 54.65
4 x 200 Relay- Shorecrest (Marina Rogers, Lacy George, Lorelei Starr, Christine Hoffman) 1:55.71
4 x 400 Relay- Everett (Emma Larson, Raeya Pentz, Teagan Pentz, Avery Marsall) 4:31.55
Shot Put- India Young (MT) 27-09.50
Discus- Marina Rogers (SC) 99-04
Javelin- Alexis Dresher (MT) 112-10
High Jump- Marina Rogers (SC) 4-06.00
Pole Vault- Anna Mortensen (SC) 7-00.00
Long Jump- Lucy Bleeker (SC) 15-05.50
Triple Jump- Lucy Bleeker (SC) 30-06.00
Boys Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- Carson Christensen (SC) 11.47
200 Meters- Matthew Gesese (MT) 24.20
400 Meters- Amado Toyo (SC) 54.48
800 Meters- Luke Schmidt (SC) 2:02.30
1600 Meters- Carter Middleton (MT) 5:02.15
3200 Meters- Benjamin Wick (SC) 11:17.83
110 Meter Hurdles- Amado Toyo (SC) 15.01
300 Meter Hurdles- Tadgh Wieber (E) 45.03
4 x 100 Relay- Shorecrest (Ian Maturi, Isaac Spates, Amado Toyo, Carson Christensen) 45.51
4 x 400 Relay- Shorecrest (Dutch Chandler, George Fernandez, Thomas Rhodes, Amado Toyo) 3:47.33
Shot Put- Derek Bryant (E) 37-03.00
Discus- Joey Hudson (E) 116-04
Javelin- Jackson Sketchley (SC) 116-10
High Jump- Shukurani Ndayiraglje (E) 5-10.00
Pole Vault- Mason Hrcek (MT) 9-06.00
Long Jump- Yeshiah Hadley (E) 20-04.75
Triple Jump- Anthony Ross-Rutter (E) 40-05.00
Archbishop Murphy/Lynnwood/Monroe
At Monroe High School
Girls Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- Donna Marie Harris (L) 13.56
200 Meters- Emma Brennan (M) 29.06
400 Meters- Grace Turk (AM) 1:29.65
800 Meters- Donna Marie Harris (L) 2:35.22
1600 Meters- Alexis Canovali-McKenzie (M) 5:36.03
3200 Meters- Tryggve Trivett (M) 13:12.62
110 Meter Hurdles- Caroline Vo (L) 19.41
300 Meter Hurdles- Tryggve Trivett (M) 55.00
4 x 100 Relay- Lynnwood (Caroline Vo, Donna Marie Harris, Emily Lane, Siari Rodriguez) 54.18
4 x 200 Relay- Lynnwood (MyKenzie Raney, Barbara Ramirez-Garcia, Alayjah Andry, Donna Marie Harris) 1:54.83
4 x 400 Relay- Lynnwood (Rachel Elliott, Barbara Ramirez-Garcia, Alayjah Andry, MyKenzie Raney) 4:44.15
Shot Put- Brooke Boroughs (M) 32-03.50
Discus- Nicoya Hopkins (M) 86-03.50
Javelin- Ava Kuhlmann (L) 82-03
High Jump- Siari Rodriguez (L) 4-02.00
Pole Vault- Sophia Breaker (M) 8-00.00
Long Jump- Brooklyn Perdomo (M) 13-07.50
Triple Jump- Brooklyn Perdomo (M) 30-00.50
Boys Individual Event Winners:
100 Meters- John Miguel Hurtado (L) 11.47
200 Meters- John Miguel Hurtado (L) 23.26
400 Meters- Michael Hummell (M) 56.87
800 Meters- Liam O’Brien (M) 2:05.13
1600 Meters- Liam O’Brien (M) 4:50.72
3200 Meters- Nathan Burrell (M) 11:13.24
110 Meter Hurdles- Joshua Muir (M) 19.35
300 Meter Hurdles- Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 45.44
4 x 100 Relay- Lynnwood (Andrew Archide, John Miguel Hurtado, Jordan Whittle, Kadin Carroll) 44.38
4 x 400 Relay- Monroe (Keller Nienau, Trent Bublitz, Liam O’Brien, David Portnow) 3:45.20
Shot Put- Nathaniel Wilder (L) 38-04.00
Discus- Gyumin Baek (L) 97-07.25
Javelin- Malichi Mayfield (M) 131-09.50
High Jump- Jordan Whittle (L) 5-10.00
Pole Vault- Alan Garcia-Ramierez (M) 9-00.00
Long Jump- Declan Kirby (M) 18-02.50
Triple Jump-Declan Kirby (M) 37-10.00
Boys Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 2-1
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Cody Snow: CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban: 1 for 3, 3B, R, SB
Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 2-4; Meadowdale 1-1, 2-5
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 4-3 (10 innings)
Lynnwood pitching highlights:
Keenan Masters: 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
Mason Lane: 3.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Lynnwood hitting highlights:
Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, RBI, SB
Keenan Masters: 1 for 4, BB, R, SB
Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 5-3; Lynnwood 3-1, 3-3
Girls Tennis
Meadowdale defeated Mariner 7-0
Singles:
Sidney Wright (Mead) defeated Elora Kim (Mar) 6-1, 6-3
Katelynn Wyckoff (Mead) defeated Jasmine Nguyen (Mar) 6-1, 6-1
Sabrina Reonal (Mead) defeated Hannah Nguyen (Mar) 5-7, 6-3, 11-9
Aasha Lee (Mead) defeated Malina Rattanasithy (Mar) 5-7, 6-4, 10-6
Doubles:
Hazel Warner/Ella Ray (Mead) defeated Ilean Boieriu/Tiffany Tang (Mar) 6-1,6-1
Catherine Ton/Rachel Lee (Mead) defeated Zahara Alharab/Jessica Tran (Mar) 6-0, 6-3
Bella Tang/Hailey Neri (Mead) defeated Leila Mbaye/ (Mar) 6-0, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday April 12; 3:30 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 6-1
Singles:
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Flora Cummings (SC) 6-3, 6-0
Emma Wetzel (EW) defeated Cami Sikora (SC) 6-4, 6-3
Maia Ali (EW) defeated Megan McMullen (SC) 7-5, 6-4
Kristina Tran (EW) defeated Lily Haessler (SC) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Doubles:
Amanda Ly/Natalie Coloborg (EW) defeated Laila Rabaa/Delaney Davis (SC) 6-2, 7-6
Dacotah Poole/Ellie Coleman (SC) defeated Makenna Cook/Joyce Ho (EW) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2
Marissa Druxman/Julie Andres (EW) defeated Zoe Greenzweig/Yamin Dembrow (SC) 6-2, 6-7, (10-2)
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 6-1
Singles:
Michaela Tiya (MT) defeated Cassidy Johnsen (L) 6-3, 6-4
Lindsey Ho (MT) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-2, 6-0
Hannah Pool (MT) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-2)
Odgerel Altangerel (L) defeated (not reported) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles:
Phoebe Armentrout/Lucia Garcia-Mendez (MT) defeated Sydney Navarro/Lia Addisu (L) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
Nina Dodgin/Mia Elsberry (MT) defeated Kalyani Blackwell/Semhal Beyene (L) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
Angela Grachev/Kayla Bentosino (MT) defeated Carolina Serna-Badillo/Vy Bui (L) 6-3, 7-5
Boys Golf
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 215-231
At Lynnwood Golf Course
Lynnwood low scores:
Tristan Vista 52
Avery Kirscht 54
Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday April 11; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Softball
Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 8-0
Glacier Peak highlights:
Faith Jordan: Pitched a complete game shutout. Hitting- Single, double, triple and RBI
Brynna Farman: 2 RBI
Ashleigh Wojcik: 2B, RBI
Lynnwood highlights:
Grace DeSota: 2 hits
Nyree Johnson: 2 hits
Records: Glacier Peak 6-1; Lynnwood 3-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Monday April 4; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Ballfields in Everett
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.