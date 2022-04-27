Highway 99 safety concerns continue after gunfire near Edmonds day care

Gunfire near a day care, a dance studio and a moving company – all mark the latest violence along Edmonds’ Highway 99. No one was injured and police caught the suspected shooter. Area residents and businesses are more than frustrated.

Plywood covers the shattered door at the Great Kids Academy on 240th, just off Highway 99. The shooting took out the glass door on a Saturday; no children or adults were present.

The day care owner, who only offered his first name, Stefan, told me “there are so many rumors”; insisting that the shooter was not aiming at the day care. But police say two shots punctured the door and they found seven shell casings and one live round outside the day care building.

Jay Myers was in an office across the street from the day care. “I heard two shots and then three or four more,” Myers said. “I looked out the window and here he was walking casually up the parking lot. I looked at the front door of the day care center, glass was just sprinkling down… then he (the suspect) walked up to 99 and stood there on the sidewalk with a gun in his hand.” Myers and another neighbor were already on the phone with Edmonds police.

Shawn Unger’s business is also across the street from the day care. Unger thought, “what in the world is wrong with people…thank God the place (the day care) was closed.”

An alert teacher at the neighboring Academy of Music and Dance also heard the shots, saw the suspect in their parking lot and, police say, did a good job sheltering her class until officers arrived.

Two bullets had also slammed into a truck at All-Star Transfer and Moving. Owner Laron Williams said the shots did no damage but that in his 25 years there, things “are as bad as they’ve ever been.”

Within 15 minutes, officers tracked down the suspect two blocks away. They discovered a .40-caliber Glock handgun in a trash can and took ammunition from the suspect. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said the arresting officer reports there “appeared to be some mental health issues with the suspect.” He was booked into Snohomish County Jail on three charges: reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm and a felony malicious charge of firing a weapon.

The shots are the latest frustration for a neighborhood that sees more violence than any other in the city. One resident told us the residential community around 76th and Lake Ballinger is “family-driven, a lot of young families, we feel very safe,” but added, “I go a half mile up and it’s a whole different world.” The resident asked us not to use his name; he has lived in the area for six years.

Willliams, at All-Star Transfer, told us he and his crew often have to “throw people out of our trucks”; that they sometimes set up camp inside them. He bought a new truck last year; it’s already been stolen twice and used in crimes. Williams took a couple days off and said a group had set up in the back of an old truck, run an extension from an outdoor plug and was cooking drugs in the truck when he got back.

One of his mechanics was working on a rig when, Williams recalled, “a guy ran up behind the mechanic and the mechanic swung around and caught the guy with an elbow to the chin and knocked him cold. Cops were right behind the suspect; they’d been chasing him.

Highway 99 ranks high on the city’s police call-for-service list. Last year, the Center for Public Safety Management performed a police audit for Edmonds, as the city has searched for a new chief. The graphic below shows where most of the city’s police calls originate. Five of the highest reporting areas stretch along 99.

In 2019, the latest year for available crime stats, the audit shows 832 calls to police and 283 traffic stops along 99.

In a story My Edmonds News published in January 2022, Mayor Mike Nelson weighed in on a rash of arrests, drugs and gunfire around the Emerald Best Motel, in the 22000 block of Highway 99:

“The gun violence that has impacted our Highway 99 community will not be tolerated,” Nelson said. “Our police officers have responded to multiple shootings that are putting them and our community as a whole at risk. We will not allow businesses to be a safe haven for dangerous criminals. We will provide the support and resources needed to address this critical public safety issue.”

In the same story, City Councilmember Will Chen, who works and lives near Highway 99, said that what happens there “will impact not only 99 but the entire city and the region.” He wants the city to “get it under control so that our businesses and residents can feel safe in and live in this area.”

That’s what residents and businesses want – to “…feel safe and live…’ said Stefan, from the day care. “I’m doing my best to keep our employees and the children safe.”

The Lake Ballinger resident said, “we have noticed a much bigger police presence in the motels and on the drug dealing (on 99)” but added that neighbors want more.

“The new community office was supposed to have a visible police presence,” the resident commented; “now it’s only open three days a week when most people are at work. I have never seen a single police car parked outside.”

When the City of Edmonds opened the new office March 24, Mayor Nelson said: “We are changing how we serve you, It used to be that you came to city government. Today city government comes to you. We listen to you, we see you, and we are here for you.”

The neighborhood city office on Highway 99 was never designed to be open full time, five days a week. A temporary front desk representative is now there Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Police Department Community Engagement Coordinator Tabatha Shoemake is also currently scheduled Tuesday through Thursday, between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. But that’s not a guarantee she will be in the office; her duties include getting out in the city, meeting with community groups, and working on the police Community Academy for citizens.

Also, Shoemake is not a commissioned police officer. A veteran with the department’s animal control division, she is a civilian employee. Shoemake does have information on police resources, but if you want to report a crime at the neighborhood office, a police officer will still have come to take the report.

Police are encouraged to use the office to file their paperwork, but officers are not assigned to work from there. You will not see police cars parked in front of the new city hall; they are to park behind the building. Edmonds Municipal Court will hold some sessions there; again, that won’t be a full-time operation.

The city says it is still looking to hire a permanent front desk representative, but that position is only 20 hours a week. Edmonds police spokesperson McClure said the goal will be to mirror the front desk hours with Shoemake’s presence, to keep employees safe. He acknowledged that there have already been some “confrontational people” from Highway 99 stopping at the office.

The neighborhood has also been experiencing challenges related to people who are homeless and living out of vehicles or tents. The city’s human services program and police department have been working together to address the issue, and on Tuesday night the Edmonds City Council began debating a proposed ordinance that would allow police to cite individuals on public property under two conditions: 1) When available overnight shelter exists and 2) when that available shelter has been offered and refused.

At All-Star Transfer, Loren Williams said he has had problems with a woman who sets up camp “with a whole load of stuff” in the company’s parking lot. He told the story of a couple in a van who asked if they could stay there a few days; “three weeks later,” he said, “the cops had to open up the van” to get them out. Williams agreed that homelessness is not just an issue in Edmonds or Seattle but is an American problem.

He hopes the satellite city hall can help; “awesome; I didn’t even know about that; it will be great,” he said. But, as the Lake Ballinger resident cautioned, “where are the priorities here? Is it just good news releases or is there a commitment” to this community? “The part I really cannot stand,” he said, “and it’s almost driven us to move out, is Highway 99… it’s really frustrating.”

