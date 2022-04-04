Holy Week and Easter services at Trinity Lutheran Church

Trinity Lutheran Church has announced its Holy Week and Easter services the week of April 10-17.
Palm Sunday, April 10, at 10 a.m. Worship with palm procession
Maundy Thursday, April 14, 6:30 p.m.
Good Friday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Easter Day, April 17 at 10 a.m. Worship with special music from brass and choir.
For more information, call 425-778-2159 or visit trinitylutheranchurch.com/holyweek2022.
The church is located at 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Parking and church are ADA accessible.
