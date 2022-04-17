Hundreds join the scramble for eggs during Saturday hunt

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Easter Egg Hunt returned to Frances Anderson Playfield on Saturday to the delight of an estimated 400 children and their parents.

Kids ages 3 to 10 scrambled for plastic eggs, which were then exchanged for prizes at the prize desk. The event included a welcome message from Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, and a chance to visit with local firefighters.

Donations were also accepted for the Edmonds Food Bank and Washington Kids in Transition.

— Photos by Misha Carter