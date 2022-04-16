I-5, SR 104 ramps and lanes to close overnight for light rail work starting Sunday

Several overnight lane and ramp closures on State Route 104 and Interstate 5 are scheduled starting Sunday, April 17 for Sound Transit work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension:
- The westbound and eastbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. from Sunday, April 17 through the morning of Friday, April 22 to remove falsework around the light rail bridges.
- The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. from Sunday, April 17 to the morning of Wednesday, April 20 and again from 10 p.m. Thursday, April 21 to 4:30 a.m. Friday, April 22.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 to 4:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21.
