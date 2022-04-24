Joint meeting with planning board among items on Edmonds City Council April 26 meeting agenda

A joint meeting with the Edmonds Planning Board and the 2021 Prosecutor’s Office annual report, along with a discussion of a proposed ordinance giving the city the ability to address situations where homeless individuals unlawfully occupy public property, are among the items on the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, April 26 business meeting agenda.

The council is also scheduled to discuss:

– Extending the appointment of interim Public Works Director Rob English, since a permanent director won’t be in place when English’s interim appointment expires May 10.

– Awarding the construction contract for the 2022 street overlay program.

– Approving the April 2022 budget amendment.

– An update on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding status.

– An. update on the Edmonds tree code

The hybrid in-person/remote meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. Prior to that meetig, at 6 p.m., the council will meet to review candidates for the city’s planning and cemetery boards, and also hold an executive session on potential/pending litigation.

Those who want to join this meeting virtually in lieu of in-person attendance for the purpose of providing audience comments can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those commenting using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage and also via cable TV on Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.