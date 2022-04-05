Reminder: Learn about community volunteer opportunities at Edmonds Waterfront Center April 9

Looking for ways to give back to your community? The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a volunteer outreach event Saturday, April 9 aimed at connecting local nonprofit organizations with potential volunteers.
The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waterfront Center, located at 220 Railroad Ave. Local nonprofit organizations will gather in the Studio Room to meet with interested volunteers. Exhibitors will interview volunteers on the spot or schedule interviews to take place at their business.
Nonprofits will also have an opportunity to network with each other to share best practices for recruiting and retaining volunteers.
The following nonprofit organizations will have representatives available to meet with potential volunteers.
Art Walk & Wine Walk Edmonds
Cascadia Art Museum
City of Edmonds Beach Docent
Clothes for Kids
Driftwood Players
Edmonds Arts Festival
Edmonds Center for the Arts
Edmonds Chamber of Commerce
Edmonds Historical Museum
Edmonds in Bloom
Edmonds Waterfront Center
Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Demo Garden
Floretum Garden Club
Friends of the Edmonds Library
Save Our Marsh-Estuary
To learn more, contact Outreach Manager Sandra Butterfield at 425-774-5555, Ext. 120.
To learn more you may also contact Sandra Butterfield by email at sandra.butterfield@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org.
This will be a great event for folks who are interested in finding out how and where they can give back to our community.