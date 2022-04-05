Reminder: Learn about community volunteer opportunities at Edmonds Waterfront Center April 9

Looking for ways to give back to your community? The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a volunteer outreach event Saturday, April 9 aimed at connecting local nonprofit organizations with potential volunteers.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waterfront Center, located at 220 Railroad Ave. Local nonprofit organizations will gather in the Studio Room to meet with interested volunteers. Exhibitors will interview volunteers on the spot or schedule interviews to take place at their business.

Nonprofits will also have an opportunity to network with each other to share best practices for recruiting and retaining volunteers.

The following nonprofit organizations will have representatives available to meet with potential volunteers.

Art Walk & Wine Walk Edmonds

Cascadia Art Museum

City of Edmonds Beach Docent

Clothes for Kids

Driftwood Players

Edmonds Arts Festival

Edmonds Center for the Arts

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce

Edmonds Historical Museum

Edmonds in Bloom

Edmonds Waterfront Center

Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Demo Garden

Floretum Garden Club

Friends of the Edmonds Library

Save Our Marsh-Estuary

To learn more, contact Outreach Manager Sandra Butterfield at 425-774-5555, Ext. 120.