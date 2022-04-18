Learn all about frogs at Edmonds Demo Garden event April 23

Edmonds’ resident “Frog Lady” Thayer Cueter returns to the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Plant Demonstration Garden (otherwise known as the Demo Garden) at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23 for a free program on frogs.

It is the first live program at the Demo Garden — located at the Willow Creek Hatchery, 95 Pine St. — in more than two years, and is being held in conjunction with National Save the Frogs Day.

Cueter, the founder of the Just Frogs Toads Too Foundation and Pacific Northwest FrogWatchUSA chapter coordinator, will share her knowledge about local frogs, their habitat and how to have a frog-friendly backyard.

Everyone is welcome to the event, which will be held rain or shine.