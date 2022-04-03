Reminder: Learn how to bring your ancestors’ stories to life during April 6 Sno-Isle Genealogy Society meeting

Sno-Isle Genealogy Society invites you to an evening Zoom presentation Wednesday, April 6 to discover how you can turn your family history into a tale worthy of being read. Learn from professional genealogist Pam Vestal the four approaches to help understand family history in the context of the time and place your ancestors lived, and look for unexpected clues in the information you already know.

The free presentation will run from 7-8 p.m. on April 6. Register in advance at https://bit.ly/SIGSApril22. The society’s general meeting and social time starts at 6:30 p.m.