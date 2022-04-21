Letter to the editor: ‘Last resort’ tool on council agenda for homeless people refusing help

Editor:
In 2021, an in-depth look at the difficult issue of homelessness was conducted in Edmonds. I was pleased to serve on this mayor-initiated task force.
Most of the actions and remedies recommended focused on the underlying causes of homelessness, on homelessness prevention, and on human services to help those in crisis. In addition, the task force recommended a “last resort” tool for the rare cases when the persons experiencing homelessness are refusing help and additionally refuse to move on from a public space.
I support the addition of this “last resort” tool, and as council president have put it on the April 26 city council agenda under the title “Unauthorized Use of Public Space.” It establishes protections for our housed residents when unhoused residents refuse to accept help provided by the city and our community partners. The task force noted that this tool was needed and missing in two instances in 2021, when authorities had no recourse for removing individuals who were scaring families and defecating publicly. In one of these cases, the person denied repeated offers of shelter and other help and was camped on public property immediately adjacent to Edmonds residences for five weeks.
Your council makes better decisions when informed by the public, and I appreciate your feedback and input on everything we consider. Please remember (if giving feedback on this proposed ordinance), that it represents a last-resort measure for the most extreme circumstances and not the city’s overall approach to homeless residents.
Sincerely,
Vivian Olson
Edmonds City Council
I don’t know the details of this last resort tool, but I support homeless that won’t take offered shelter to be told they need to move along and if they don’t a stay in jail is appropriate. I would prefer a mandatory stay at a drug or mental health facility for most of them but they are likely to not want that either so jail is fine. Now there is a idea we have lots of jails that current government doesn’t want to put people in why not transform them into treatment facilities?
As a resident that was very, very much impacted directly by one of the instances noted in the above, it is not an exaggeration when Council President Olson notes that offers for services to assist the person in question were refused on sometimes a daily basis, leading to a situation that was so bad for me and my neighbors that I could no longer take my two children to the park near our home, use the trail for recreation, and on a number of occasions, could not sleep at night due to the noise and commotion. There were also two occasions which led to physical threats against me when I tried to enact some semblance of peace and safety for me an my family once I realized that no further help was going to be able to be offered. There was quite literally nothing that could be done for either this person clearly experiencing a severe crisis nor for the residents that were directly affected. It is also true and was communicated to us on a number of occasions that there was truly no stop gap measure to solve the situation, which CM Olson is suggesting be enacted. There has to be something which exists in our community which ensures that the balance between the needs of unhoused individuals and those who also live in the community are balanced in a way that does not shift the pendulum too far one way or another. I urge the council to pass this measure.