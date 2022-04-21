Letter to the editor: ‘Last resort’ tool on council agenda for homeless people refusing help

Editor:

In 2021, an in-depth look at the difficult issue of homelessness was conducted in Edmonds. I was pleased to serve on this mayor-initiated task force.

Most of the actions and remedies recommended focused on the underlying causes of homelessness, on homelessness prevention, and on human services to help those in crisis. In addition, the task force recommended a “last resort” tool for the rare cases when the persons experiencing homelessness are refusing help and additionally refuse to move on from a public space.

I support the addition of this “last resort” tool, and as council president have put it on the April 26 city council agenda under the title “Unauthorized Use of Public Space.” It establishes protections for our housed residents when unhoused residents refuse to accept help provided by the city and our community partners. The task force noted that this tool was needed and missing in two instances in 2021, when authorities had no recourse for removing individuals who were scaring families and defecating publicly. In one of these cases, the person denied repeated offers of shelter and other help and was camped on public property immediately adjacent to Edmonds residences for five weeks.

Your council makes better decisions when informed by the public, and I appreciate your feedback and input on everything we consider. Please remember (if giving feedback on this proposed ordinance), that it represents a last-resort measure for the most extreme circumstances and not the city’s overall approach to homeless residents.

Sincerely,

Vivian Olson

Edmonds City Council