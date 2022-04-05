Letter to the editor: Lending a hand in Ukraine

Editor:

These days we all have our eyes on the news from Ukraine.

We can help, if only with our hands to donate, to address the dire state of the Ukrainians suffering from the Russian aggressions of the many bombings and shellings and the misery it heaps on the men, women and children. They are suffering from the lack of food, water, medicines, heat and electricity, while trying to stay alive to help each other.

I heard of a small church and its congregation on Whidbey Island — the Trinity Lutheran Church of Freeland, Washington — who along with the wider community have given over $67,000.00 to support those that have been disrupted by the violence in Ukraine, and there is still money coming in almost daily.

Most of the funds have been sent to Lutheran Disaster Response and some funds also have been sent to Lutheran Community Services Northwest, to help with refugee resettlement in our area.

You can also donate to USAUNHCR (UN High Commissioner for Refugees) — they have been on the ground in Ukraine since 2014. You can see their work in Ukraine at www.unhcr.org/ukraine/emergency.

At this tragic time in our history, our hands can speak for our hearts. By donating, you help people in great need live to hopefully see another day.

Let us do all we possibly can. The need right now is so great.

Thank you,

Ingrid Wolsk

Edmonds