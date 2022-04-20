Letter to the editor: Raising building heights a financial reality for better development

Editor:
During Tuesday night’s Edmonds City Council meeting, the last resolution regarding the development code to pass was a measure supported by a 3-4 minority to provide a loophole for submission of development application prior to new (hopefully) design codes and standards. This is shameful of the councilmembers support. Where is the support of diversity, opportunity, community and the environment by council?
Form follows function still applies to design and should apply to council’s action. Focusing on materials, minor modulations and rooftop decks is a waste of all our time.
What do we want new development to provide to residents, visitors and community alike? How will it function in our community? How will new development provide opportunity, diversity, social and environmental benefits? That should be your focus.
Let’s cut to the chase. You’ll need to raise building heights to provide the economic ability for the developer to provide the necessary components that will be required under new comprehensive and community-based development guidelines, thus providing a vibrant and sustainable community. I know it’s the third rail of Edmonds politics, but it is the financial reality if we want better development.
It’s our small beautiful place on this amazing little planet. You can make it better. Please take the time and effort to do so.
Thank you,
Will Magnuson
Edmonds
Raising the building height standards for Edmonds is the third rail a politics for a reason. When you touch the third rail you have a very unpleasant experience which I don’t recommend. Who the heck wants to make the town more developed? I think it’s pretty darn good as it is now, and there is not one bit of evidence it’s broken.
Allowing additional height to buildings will also include services like cell phone towers , air conditioning equipment and others . These considerations for additional height don’t look at the entire picture and if implemented will spread throughout the area beyond its proposed scope . I look at the services lost from these choices as time goes on and find little benefits to the community……..try finding parking near the new post office location as an example. For those of you that want to preserve the environment what sort of trees can grow if they are constantly shaded ? Perhaps a small town was never intended to grow bigger than the space it has and that by itself is why Edmonds should stay within is space including going up.