Letter to the editor: Raising building heights a financial reality for better development

Editor:

During Tuesday night’s Edmonds City Council meeting, the last resolution regarding the development code to pass was a measure supported by a 3-4 minority to provide a loophole for submission of development application prior to new (hopefully) design codes and standards. This is shameful of the councilmembers support. Where is the support of diversity, opportunity, community and the environment by council?

Form follows function still applies to design and should apply to council’s action. Focusing on materials, minor modulations and rooftop decks is a waste of all our time.

What do we want new development to provide to residents, visitors and community alike? How will it function in our community? How will new development provide opportunity, diversity, social and environmental benefits? That should be your focus.

Let’s cut to the chase. You’ll need to raise building heights to provide the economic ability for the developer to provide the necessary components that will be required under new comprehensive and community-based development guidelines, thus providing a vibrant and sustainable community. I know it’s the third rail of Edmonds politics, but it is the financial reality if we want better development.

It’s our small beautiful place on this amazing little planet. You can make it better. Please take the time and effort to do so.

Thank you,

Will Magnuson

Edmonds