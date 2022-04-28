Man killed in April 22 Edmonds police shooting identified

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 42-year-old man shot by Edmonds police during a response to a domestic violence incident April 22 at a Highway 99 motel in Edmonds as William H. Houseworth, II.

According to information released by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), which is investigating a shooting, Edmonds police were called to America’s Best Value Inn in the 22100 block of Highway 99 around noon April 22 to investigate a domestic violence incident and had probable cause to arrest Holdsworth.

SMART Team spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said that during the incident, the suspect advanced at officers while armed with a knife. One officer deployed his taser, but the suspect continued to advance, and a second officer then filed multiple shots. Officers immediately rendered aid to the suspect and medics on scene transported him to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

The SMART team, which includes investigators and evidence technicians from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol, responds to and investigates police use-of-force incidents.