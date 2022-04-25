Maplewood school speech language pathologist earns top state honor

Melissa Petersen, an Edmonds School District speech language pathologist at Edmonds’ Maplewood Parent Cooperative, recently was named the 2022 Washington Educational Staff Associate of the Year.

Candidates are nominated by colleagues and final selection is determined by a committee of Washington Education Association members.

Petersen is also an assistive technology expert for the district and believes freedom means being free to communicate, to “say what you want to say when you want to say it, and to be heard when you do that.”