May 7 book signing reception to honor retired Edmonds Schools Superintendent Nick Brossoit

The Foundation for Edmonds School District, the Edmonds Education Associationand retired Edmonds School Board Director Ann McMurray are co-hosting a book signing reception for retired Edmonds School District Superintendent, Dr. Nick Brossoit Saturday, May 7.

Brossoit’s book, Love the People in Line: Through the Eyes of My Heart, was published in March 2022 and will be available for purchase at the event. Proceeds from the event’s book sales will benefit the Dr. Nick Brossoit Scholarship, established by the Foundation for Edmonds School District in 2017.

The book signing reception will run from 3-5 p.m. at Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Rd., Lynnwood. Guests are asked to RSVP for this event by Friday, April 29 through the foundation’s website.

You can read more about the book and Brossoit in our previous story here.