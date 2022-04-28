Memorial scholarship to honor late Edmonds-Woodway High graduate, Warrior wrestler Emily Hood

The Foundation for Edmonds School District is hosting the Emily Hood Memorial Scholarship in honor of the 2020 Edmonds-Woodway High School student who died Feb. 28 from inoperable brain cancer.

Described as “a treasured daughter, sister and friend,” Emily was a proud member of the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors girls wrestling team. Despite her diagnosis and prognosis, she defied the odds and fought courageously for three years as she underwent treatment and graduated from high school, spreading joy wherever she went.

Emily, alongside her two brothers and sister, comes from a proud wrestling family who have been involved in the Edmonds-Woodway High School wrestling team for more than 11 years. She was one of the six founding members of the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors girls wrestling team.

The Emily Hood Memorial Scholarship will honor her memory and provide funding for post-secondary education for Edmonds-Woodway graduates participating in the wrestling program.

“It is never easy to face the death of someone so young,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “Emily will be deeply missed. We are proud to continue her legacy and hard work by hosting this scholarship in her honor.”

You can make a donation at this link; specify it is for the Emily Hood Memorial Scholarship.