The British Robins, a local Daughters of the British Empire chapter, is offering a Mother’s Day gift idea: tea in a box for $25 — with all profits going to charity.

Prepay when you sign up, then collect your box the day prior in downtown Edmonds.

Each box for one will contain two sausage rolls, two cream cheese and cucumber tea sandwiches, two ham and cheese tea sandwiches, a scone with homemade jam and whipped cream. shortbread, a chocolate chip cookie, a fairy cake and a slice of lemon cake. Also included, of course, are two English teabags.

Sign up at this link and prepay through the Venmo account listed. Checks can’t be accepted.

Pick up your box at 1122 8th Ave. S., Edmonds, WA 98020 between 2-4pm on Saturday, May 7. Email BritishRobins@yahoo.com with questions.

Note that allergens may be present in the box, including nuts, gluten and dairy.