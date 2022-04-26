Mother’s Day popup sale in Edmonds April 30 4 hours ago 13 Jewelry and art from mother-daughter duo Lea and Mona Smiley-Fairbanks will be featured durng a Mother’s Day popup sale Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The location is 8622 202nd St. S.W., Edmonds.
