Move4Mona walk/run set for May 7 in Edmonds

The Move4Mona 5K Walk/Run Challenge is set for May 7, kicking off at 10 a.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

Sponsored by the Bellevue-based Mona Foundation, Mona works with local organizations as well as communities worldwide. You can learn more in our earlier story on the Edmonds Mona walk/run in 2021.

Local sponsors include the Edmonds Center for the Arts, Cascadia Art Museum, Aw Pottery, Yoga Sanctuary and Hunni Water.

You can register here. The $45 registration fee includes a Move4Mona T-Shirt