New assistant chiefs for Edmonds Police Department

The Edmonds Police Department has named two new assistant chiefs of police.

Loi Dawkins has 20-plus years of experience and comes to Edmonds from the King County Sheriff’s Office. She started her work with the department April 6 and oversee the Administrative Services division.

Rod Sniffen, who began March 16, has 30-plus years of experience from the Everett Police Department. He is in charge of the Field Services division.