New report shows homelessness declining in Edmonds

The final 2022 report on the state of homelessness in Edmonds indicates there are fewer people who are homeless in the city.

The homelessness assessment, conducted by Edmonds-based Koné Consulting, updated the report presented to the Edmonds City Council in 2019. The council received preliminary findings from the 2022 report in March.

One of the areas the updated assessment evaluated was the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent City of Edmonds efforts to provide household support through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants.

According to the final report, the number of homeless residents across the region has increased overall but Edmonds has seen a slight decline, which Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson attributed in a city-issued press release to the grants that Edmonds was able to distribute to those in need.

“This report shows our human services department and household support grants are making a real difference in reducing the number of homeless in our city and preventing at-risk Edmonds residents from losing their homes,” Nelson said.

Among the findings of the final report:

An estimated 8,802 residents in Edmonds are living at or below the federal poverty line

40% of Edmonds residents are cost-burdened (spending more than 30% of income on housing expenses)

Lack of affordable housing is a leading reason contributing to becoming and remaining homeless for those surveyed

The minimum number of people experiencing homelessness in Edmonds is 450

Homelessness is increasing for people over the age of 65

117 students are homeless and attending a school (K-12) in Edmonds

Report data was collected from the Department of Health and Human Services , Snohomish County’s annual Point in Time Count, 2-1-1 call data, the Housing Authority of Snohomish County, the Economic Alliance Snohomish County Report. Data from the McKinney-Vento program was also used. (Under the federal McKinney-Vento Act, students experiencing homelessness have the right to attend either their local area school or the school they were enrolled in when they were last permanently housed. They also have the right to transportation to the school of origin.) In addition, the report included an online survey of 43 stakeholder organizations.

The report includes findings relating to Edmonds specifically as well as how Edmonds compares to regional trends. Research into successful programs across the U.S. was also conducted, and the report pointed to possible funding sources for addressing homelessness. The report concluded with a list of recommendations, with preventing homelessness a top priority.

“The Koné report recommends we continue some of our most successful programs,” added Parks, Recreation, Cultural and Human Services Department Deputy Director Shannon Burley. “Utilizing our ARPA funding to offer $3 million in household support grants and working with agencies to provide rental assistance to cost-burdened Edmonds residents are two programs that are making a positive impact and keeping people housed.

“Collaborating with the vounty and other local cities to find emergency housing solutions will continue to be a priority for our department as well,” Burley continued.

The Edmonds City Council approved the creation of the city’s human services program as part of the 2020 city budget. The report recommends expanding the effort, pointing to data that shows programs and initiatives are making an impact in decreasing the number of people experiencing homelessness in Edmonds.

You can see both the 2019 assessment and the 2022 update at www.edmondswa.gov/government/departments/human_services/homelessness_study