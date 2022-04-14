No July 4th fireworks in Edmonds this year; chamber will support 3rd of July Mountlake Terrace show instead

As registration continues for Edmonds Kind of 4th of July events — including two downtown parades and fun runs — the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday there won’t be any fireworks over Edmonds this year. Instead, the chamber will be sponsoring and supporting the City of Mountlake Terrace’s 3rd of July fireworks show held over Lake Ballinger.

The regular Edmonds location for launching fireworks — Civic Field — is still under construction and other options are “off the table,” the chamber said.

“We hope our financial support of the Mountlake Terrace show will help make it even larger than past years” said Greg Urban, Chamber president and CEO. “With the fireworks show over Lake Ballinger, it will be a delight for residents of both communities this summer.”

Lake Ballinger is located between the cities of Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds, and in past years — prior to the COVID pandemic — the 3rd of July show has launched from the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Ballinger Park, with a public viewing area available there. More information about the show will be provided after the Mountlake Terrace City Council approves the details of the event during its April 18 business meeting.

Meanwhile, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce will continue to host several popular Edmonds Kind of 4th traditions, starting with the Beat Brackett 5K and Baby Brackett 1K events. Also returning this year after a COVID-19 hiatus is the popular children’s parade with over 1,500 kids and parents marching down the street decked out in patriotic attire. That will be followed by the main parade, where you can march with your business or group, or just enjoy the 90-plus floats and entries.

Here are more details about the Edmonds events:

Beat Brackett 5K and Baby Brackett 1K

Registration is open to participate in the 2022 Beat Brackett 5K and Baby Brackett 1K. If you want a Beat Brackett Race Shirt, then you must register by May 9. If you just want to run the race (without getting a race shirt), register by June 27. For more information and to register, visit www.BeatBractkett.com

Children’s parade

To march in the children’s parade, show up at the Ace Hardware parking lot (5th Avenue South & Howell Way) to sign up on July 4 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Entry is free, and the parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m.

Main parade

To march in the Main Parade with your business or group, sign up at www.EdmondsFourth.com by June 20. Not marching? Then find a spot along the mile-long parade route and take in all floats and groups as they march down the streets of Edmonds.

Sponsorships for An Edmonds Kind of 4th are available by emailing alicia@edmondswa.com.