North Sound Church announces Holy Week schedule

North Sound Church invites you to participate in events related to Holy Week following events, the days between Palm Sunday and Easter:

Palm Sunday services: April 10, 8:30 and 10 a.m. (10 a.m. service streamed online)

Mosaic Choir and Orchestra Concert, Sunday, April 10, 6 p.m.

Maundy Service, Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m.

Good Friday Service, April 15, 7 p.m.

Easter Services, Sunday, April 17, 8:30 and 10 a.m. (10 a.m. service streamed online)

For more information, visit northsoundchurch.com.