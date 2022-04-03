North Sound Church announces Holy Week schedule

North Sound Church invites you to participate in events related to Holy Week following events, the days between Palm Sunday and Easter:
Palm Sunday services: April 10, 8:30 and 10 a.m. (10 a.m. service streamed online)
Mosaic Choir and Orchestra Concert, Sunday, April 10, 6 p.m.
Maundy Service, Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m.
Good Friday Service, April 15, 7 p.m.
Easter Services, Sunday, April 17, 8:30 and 10 a.m. (10 a.m. service streamed online)
For more information, visit northsoundchurch.com.
