Olympic Fly Fishers donate $1,500 to Edmonds Stream Team

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds at its April monthly meeting presented a $1,500 check to the Edmonds Stream Team, made up of students from the Meadowdale High School Environmental Club and the Edmonds-Woodway High School Students Saving Salmon Club. The money will be used to buy additional equipment for the students, who collect field data on water quality and stream conditions that may be affecting salmon status.

