Pelindaba Lavender celebrates five years with ribbon-tying ceremony

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce earlier this week held a ribbon-tying ceremony for Pelindaba Lavender to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

“I’ve always been drawn to the beauty and fragrance of lavender plants and prior to owning the store I was first a customer of Pelindaba Lavender and a visitor to the Pelindaba Lavender Farm on San Juan Island,” said owner Aimee Hauff. All the products sold in the downtown Edmonds store are locally crafted on the San Juan Island Farm.

Join them for a lavender celebration Saturday, April 23 from noon-4 p.m. Pelindaba Lavender is located at 102 1/2 5th Ave. N. in Edmonds.