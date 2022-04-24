Players join the parade for Pacific Little League Day

Hundreds gathered in the warm sunshine at Lynnwood’s Lynndale Park Saturday to welcome a sure sign of spring — Pacific Little League’s annual Little League Day.

The highlight of the event was the Parade of Players, with Pacific players and coaches taking to the field with their teammates, as family and friends looked on. This year’s ceremony featured remarks from Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, plus the singing of the national anthem and the recitation of the Little League Pledge.

In addition, the event recognized Pacific Little League’s 1992 team that earned titles as Washington District 1 and Washington State champions, placing fifth in the Western Regionals in San Bernardino. The ceremony honored the life and legacy of the 1992 team’s coach, Mark McCabe, who recently passed away after his battle with cancer.

Pacific Little League includes players who live or attend school in parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood. Learn more about Pacific Little League here.

— Photos by Tony Blei