Poet’s Corner: Distance, Love, Nature

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
Distance
“Distance makes the heart grow fonder…”
or perhaps heal a bad situation
memories of pain and fear
needing to be forgotten
alone in our own reality
desperate to feel safe
desperate to be held
no matter how far
away we go…
there we will be
with heartache
and memories
still lurking
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~
Love…
Love and how it
wraps you in warmth
and magical moments
throughout your life.
Never the same
but wonderous
and worth every
touch and nuance
and emotion.
A featherlike embrace
soft and gentle
and lovely
and true.
Or intense and needy
filling the void with every
breath you take.
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~
Nature
Observation of natures
timing of tides
in infinite
perfect progression
keeps us in tune
with the majesty of
everlasting harmony.
We thrill at constant
movement of sky
sunsets and sunrises
harboring memories
and dreams of our life
before and beyond
in exquisite determination.
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Diane Naab is an artist, former art gallery owner, world traveler, and published author, now living in the Seattle area.
Her poetry and short stories were published in four consecutive issues of the annual literary review, Inside Passages, in southeast Alaska. She is a member of, and has submitted writing to, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and the Pacific Northwest Writers Association (PNWA).
Her literary journey includes attending writing workshops conducted by the PNWA, BARN Writers at Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network, the former Seattle7Writers, Tacoma Community College, and Gamble Creek Studio.
