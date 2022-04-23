Poet’s Corner: Distance, Love, Nature

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Distance

“Distance makes the heart grow fonder…”

or perhaps heal a bad situation

memories of pain and fear

needing to be forgotten

alone in our own reality

desperate to feel safe

desperate to be held

no matter how far

away we go…

there we will be

with heartache

and memories

still lurking

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Love…

Love and how it

wraps you in warmth

and magical moments

throughout your life.

Never the same

but wonderous

and worth every

touch and nuance

and emotion.

A featherlike embrace

soft and gentle

and lovely

and true.

Or intense and needy

filling the void with every

breath you take.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Nature

Observation of natures

timing of tides

in infinite

perfect progression

keeps us in tune

with the majesty of

everlasting harmony.

We thrill at constant

movement of sky

sunsets and sunrises

harboring memories

and dreams of our life

before and beyond

in exquisite determination.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Diane Naab is an artist, former art gallery owner, world traveler, and published author, now living in the Seattle area.

Her poetry and short stories were published in four consecutive issues of the annual literary review, Inside Passages, in southeast Alaska. She is a member of, and has submitted writing to, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and the Pacific Northwest Writers Association (PNWA).

Her literary journey includes attending writing workshops conducted by the PNWA, BARN Writers at Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network, the former Seattle7Writers, Tacoma Community College, and Gamble Creek Studio.