Poet’s Corner: Kenjiro Nomura, Artist; Adults Sitting Around Drinking

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Kenjiro Nomura, Artist

1. Black and White

The driven leaves are gone

and skeletal woods are rising from the dead

to clothe the black with flesh again.

Spilt ink on a blank page:

ragged black clouds feather downward,

diminishing the white sky.

Suffering gives birth to happiness,

happiness to suffering.

Separately, they are black ink

on black paper

or white on white.

The evil and the good define each other.

They love one another as pure black ink

loves the purity of whiteness.

Like all opposites,

black and white produce each other,

imply each other,

and conceptually are yoked together.

2. Color

Streaming from the prism between the people and God

are seven point seven billion slivers of light.

A stunning diversity of color is flowing from the white.

Each sliver is unique on the limitless color wheel.

Red, orange, yellow, green, blue,

indigo, and violet are at one with the original whole.

The rainbow is one continuum, like branches and the bole,

connecting people with people and the people with God.

Extinguish the light source and the colors disappear!

All human diversity is part of a greater unity.

Our sense of a separate self is a functional necessity,

but the focus on the separate self is the cause of suffering.

Focus instead on the infinite divine self,

which represents true reality, and you will find

the source of light for the life of all mankind

beyond the prism between the people and God.

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~

Adults Sitting Around Drinking

Friends and relatives joined us

for barbeque on our patio.

The weather was mild

and some of the kids

were still in the pool.

I was not in a good mood.

It was just after I broke up

with my first serious girlfriend.

I was brooding in the shadows

quietly observing the adults

sitting in their folding chairs

with drinks in hand.

This was not a beer and wine crowd.

The martini was Mother’s favorite

and, also, it was the favorite

with a plurality of the gathering,

but there were mixed drinks

with gin, vodka, and bourbon.

Dad was drinking Jim Beam

with ice and a splash of water.

There was a large bottle of Seagram’s 7

blended whiskey on the kitchen counter.

There was plenty of alcohol

and my parents made sure

everyone had a full glass

at all times.

I was used to seeing adults

sitting around drinking,

but for the first time in my life

I asked the question:

What is the point of all this drinking?

I knew the standard explanation—

when people work hard,

they need to relax

at the end of the week

and alcohol helps them do that.

But in that moment, it occurred to me

my parents and their friends

might be seeking a kind of numbness

to life itself,

and I failed to understand

how that made them feel

better about themselves.

Meanwhile, I kept thinking

about my own failed love life.

Like most fifteen-year-old boys,

I assumed marriage would be wonderful

because you could have sex every night.

But when I looked at Dad and Mother

and the other couples

on our brick patio,

it seemed that train left the station

many years ago

and was no longer a factor at all.

If it wasn’t a factor,

why were some of the couples

at the barbeque still happy together

when others, like my parents,

were determined to blur their expectations

in a fog of alcohol?

Dave Baldwin

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Dave Baldwin retired in 2017 from the Walt Disney Company after more than 40 years as a technical writer and editor. He lives in Lake Stevens.