Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for April 11, 2022

April 11, 2022
7:00pm
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Approval of March 14, 2022 Meeting Minutes and March 22, 2022 Special Commission Meeting & Staff Retreat Minutes
C. Approval of Payments
D. Authorization for Executive Director to Write Off $1131.82 and Send Account to Collections
E. Department of Justice ADA Settlement Agreement
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)
V. POSSIBLE ACTION
VI. INFORMATION
A. Harbor Square Atrium Windows Replacement & New Design Concepts/Renderings
B. North Parking Lot Revisions Completed
C. New Administration & Maintenance Building
VII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT
VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
X. EXECUTIVE SESSION
XI. ADJOURNMENT
The Port of Edmonds has returned to in-person Commission Meetings. Social distancing recommended, mask optional. Or join us remotely via Zoom.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949
or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.
Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.
When’s the seawall scheduled to be fixed from Armies to the flag pole at the port?also parking lots also closed and parking on east side of the street?whens all this scheduled ?