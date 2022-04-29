Portion of the Interurban Trail near Lynnwood Transit Center to reopen on May 1

After being closed for nearly 10 months, the portion of the Interurban Trail between 52nd Avenue West and 44th Avenue West near the Lynnwood Transit Center will reopen on Sunday, May 1. The section of the trail was closed to allow construction crews to work on the future Lynnwood City Center light rail station, as well as the new parking garage.

Users will now have access to a temporary trail connection through this area while construction continues.The temporary trail connection will be paved with asphalt and include a two-way separated section with 10-foot wide lanes, as well as approximately 300 feet of 10-foot-wide non-separated trail.

The Scriber Creek Trail connecting Scriber Creek Park to the Interurban Trail remains closed as construction at the future light rail station site continues. This trail connection is anticipated to open in fall 2022. Users should continue to use the detour route to connect to the Interurban Trail at 52nd Ave W and 44th Ave W. People should follow all detour signage and stay within marked trail detours.

The station at the Lynnwood Transit Center will serve one of the busiest transit centers in the region. A new garage will contain approximately 1,665 parking stalls in a five-story structure. Along with adjacent surface lots containing 226 stalls, the Lynnwood City Center Station will have nearly 1,900 parking stalls, approximately 500 more stalls than are on the current transit center site.

Sound Transit is simultaneously working to extend light rail north, south, east and west. After Lynnwood opens, passengers from the Lynnwood Transit Center will be able to take 20-minute rides to the University of Washington, 27-minute rides to downtown Seattle and 60-minute rides to Sea-Tac Airport. Trains from Lynnwood will also serve the Eastside and reach downtown Bellevue in 51 minutes.