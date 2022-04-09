Project Girl Mentoring Program hosting free open mic night April 16

Project Girl Mentoring Program is looking to cast a spotlight on local talents at an open mic night on Saturday, April 16. Poets, spoken word artists, singers and comedians of all skill levels are welcome to join in this event.

The program’s mission is to foster the advancement of young women of color to make positive life choices and to maximize their authentic potential. The event is free, but any donations will go directly to the mentoring Program.

Open mic night is open to anyone 18 years or older. Each attendee will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a surprise gift.

Available slots are limited, so anyone wanting to perform is encouraged to register online in advance. Performance time slots must remain within three to five minutes and all music or audio files must be sent to samaria@project-girl.org no less than 24 hours prior to the event.

The event is set to run from 7-9 p.m. and will take place at the Project Girl Mentoring Program building at 4114 198th St. S.W., Suite 4, in Lynnwood.