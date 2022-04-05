PUD invites you to vote on names for its new squirrel mascots

Earlier this year, customers helped Snohomish County PUD choose two squirrels as the new PUD mascots. Now the PUD needs customers to help name them.

Customers are being asked to vote on your favorite squirrel names from the options below:

Zip and Zap

Sparky and Watt

Douglas (Doug) Fir Squirrel and Ponderosa (Rosa) Pine Squirrel

Volt and Watt

Stanley and Stella

Please vote on your squirrel names by visiting www.snopud.com/mascot.

“We want to thank all of the customers that voted in our mascot contest in late 2021,” said Julee Cunningham, director of communications, marketing and business readiness. “We can’t wait to see what you choose to name our squirrels. We’re really looking forward to getting our two bushy-tailed mascots out in the world educating children and families about topics such as electrical safety and hydropower generation.”

Once final names have been selected, the PUD will be completing art and costumes for the squirrels, and then the mascots will be launched online and at community events.

Voting will close on May 31.