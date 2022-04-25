Reader view: Better safety measures needed at 220th SW and 80th W intersection

I have lived in Edmonds since 2017 at the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 80th Avenue West. After first moving here, I started noticing safety problems with this intersection, but it wasn’t until 2019 when my son was born and I went on paternity leave that I realized just how frequently accidents happen here.

The accidents happen about twice per month, becoming so commonplace that neighbors started turning our security cameras toward the intersection to monitor. We would share the clips with victims and police because the intersection has such poor visibly and controls that it becomes challenging for people to get insurance claims resolved.

I learned of the Edmonds Traffic Calming budget in 2019 and started petitioning the neighborhood. We quickly gained all the required signatures and recommendations for what was needed to resolve the traffic accidents. We submitted in early 2020 ahead of the deadline, and soon heard back from the city that there was not enough traffic to justify calming measures. As accidents continued, we resubmitted in 2021, but we were then told, due to COVID-19, there wasn’t enough data to scope any calming measures, and the program was put on hold. After this, there was a terrible accident where a vehicle was hit and launched into the yard of one of the houses at the intersection. The doors had to be pried open and the seatbelts cut to free the kids inside. Luckily the children survived and were relatively protected by their car seats.

After this, we heard back from the City of Edmonds that in spring of 2022 a speed limit sign would be brought out to resolve the issue. I immediately reached out to the city to say that this was not sufficient. Most of the accidents aren’t due to speeding but rather to insufficient controls and poor visibility. My fear was that the next accident would also involve kids and be worse. The city did not respond, and my fear was realized on Friday April 22 at around 3 p.m., when a car struck a pair of children at the crosswalk of 220th Street Southwest. Both children were rushed to the hospital. One was a toddler, and was in critical condition. The police, fire department, and emergency medical workers were quick on the scene and everyone pitched in to help. We shared the horrific footage of the incident with the police. While reviewing the footage, both the officer and I teared up. Watching what happened to these kids is something that will haunt me for many years. Luckily both have survived and I’m praying for a swift recovery, but I worry about how long this “luck” of ours will last.

We put in a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request with the police to pull records of the accidents, and they quickly got back to us with the reports. As many of the accidents go unreported, police only have records of the particularly horrible incidents, but there were records of over a dozen of these avoidable accidents. Over a dozen students at Edmonds-Woodway High School, medical professionals at Swedish Medical Center, or families living in Edmonds and Esperance that had one of the worst days of their lives at this intersection. The city has all these records, along with our neighborhood’s persistent requests for real safety measures to protect families traveling by car, bicycle and foot through Edmonds, but still there has not been any action taken. I will be attending the next city council meeting in person on April 26 at 7 p.m. to plead with the city to take this matter seriously and help prevent another child from being rushed to the hospital. Please join me in support so we can enact change with our city council.

By Ben Burkhalter



Ben Burkhalter lives in Edmonds.