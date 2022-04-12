Registration open for Edmonds Boys & Girls Club 3-on-3 summer basketball program

The Edmonds Boys & Girls Club has opened registration for its new 3-on-3 basketball program this summer for boys and girls entering third through 12th grades in the 2022-23 school year.

Registration will run from now until June 24 at the . The program will run Monday-Thursday nights in July. Cost is $300 per team for eight games, and you can sign up as a team or individual.

Print and complete the registration form at this link and return it to the club or mail it with payment at the address on the form. Or register and pay with a credit card by calling 425-774-0630.