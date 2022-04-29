Reminder: Final Edmonds winter market Saturday

The final City of Edmonds winter market of the season will be this Saturday, April 30. The market takes place on Fifth Avenue North between Main and Bell Streets and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 55 vendors will be participating, offering a wide range of items including artisan packaged food, jewelry and locally made home items. To learn more about the participating vendors, visit www.facebook.com/edmondsholidaymarket.

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will have a booth to hand out daffodils in celebration of their 100th anniversary.In addition, the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary will be selling raffle tickets to support the 2022 Jazz Connection concert, which provides scholarships for local high school musicians.

The Edmonds Summer Market, which is run by the Edmonds Historical Museum, begins Saturday, May 7 and runs each Saturday through Oct. 8.