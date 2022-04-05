Retired Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan is 2022 Edmonds Citizen of the Year

“It was a busy year for nominations,” said John Rutter, who headed up this year’s Edmonds Kiwanis Club Citizen of the Year selection committee. “We had about a dozen this time around; most years it’s about half that.”

While evaluating these made more work for the committee than usual, according to Rutter, the group soon winnowed the list to two standouts. But then the real work began.

“We went back and forth for a while discussing the pros and cons of each and looking into all the details,” he explained. “But the more we went over them, the more convinced we became that our recently retired police chief, Al Compaan, was the clear choice.”

The Kiwanis Club launched the Citizen of the Year program in 1994 with its first award to Stan and Valerie Dickison. Other winners have included elected officials like Dave Earling (1995) and Laura Hall (1996), business owners like Rick Steves (2017) and My Edmonds News publisher Teresa Wippel (2019), as well as organizations like the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club (2015), the Edmonds Petanque Club (2016) and the Edmonds Food Bank (2020).

Compaan, who retired Dec. 31, 2019, spent his entire law enforcement career – more than four decades – in Edmonds.

“I’m very honored and pleased, but the award is really for the police department,” Compaan said. “The honor of this award really belongs to them, not me. I just happened to be the conductor of the orchestra – it’s the players who make the music.”

A native of the Skyway area just south of Seattle, Compaan recalls having an ongoing interest in police work from the time he was a child and admits to being a big fan of the TV shows Dragnet and Adam 12.

His lifetime in law enforcement began when he was 10 years old. His father, a dentist, arranged a tour the Seattle Police Department for his son through one of his patients, who happened to be an SPD sergeant. It made quite an impression.

After graduating from Renton High School, Compaan attended the University of Washington, where he majored in society and criminal justice. During that time, he returned to SPD’s downtown headquarters as a student intern.

By the time he turned 21, Compaan knew what he wanted – a career in law enforcement. He started taking civil service exams at various law enforcement agencies including Renton, Tukwila, the Port of Seattle, and King County hoping for a break – but the competition was fierce.

Then he spotted a newspaper ad for joint testing with the Edmonds, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace police departments. He passed with flying colors, and was granted an interview with EPD.

Compaan had an early connection with Edmonds that helped attract him to this opportunity.

“As a child, my father would take me up to the Edmonds Theater on weekends to see old time movies – Laurel and Hardy, WC Fields, Our Gang,” he recalled in a 2013 interview with My Edmonds News. “I guess that stuck Edmonds in my mind, so when the chance came up I took the test, got an interview, and was hired. I was ecstatic!”

His first job was patrolman 3rd class, the bottom rung of the ladder. Starting pay was $5.80 an hour. Over the years, Compaan was promoted to senior officer, sergeant and assistant chief. He was named acting police chief in April 2007 following the sudden death of then-chief David Stern, and was permanently appointed chief in October 2007.

During his time leading the department, Compaan — an Edmonds resident — worked to bring diversity, accountability, professionalism, honesty and integrity to the police department.

“We have to go out every day and earn the public’s trust,” Compaan stated in an interview just prior to his 2019 retirement. “It’s not a given. And if a police department has a relationship with the public we serve, we have some deposits in the bank because we have earned trust by our actions, by our words. [When we make a mistake] we need to own it, we need to learn from it, we need to be honest about it.”

Under Compaan’s leadership, the department became more reflective of the community it serves. In 2009, there were five women and six officers of color serving in the EPD. In 2019, those numbers had almost doubled to nine and 12.

“I’m very proud to have had the honor of hiring many top-notch folks, bringing them into the department and enhancing the diversity,” Compaan said.

Among the accomplishments of which Compaan said he was most proud was his work to bring a culture of service, integrity, respect and stewardship to the department, as summed up in EPD mission statement: “We place service before self, with an unwavering and unbiased commitment to public safety, improving the quality of life for our community.”

Although he’s retired, Compaan notes that still has his oars in the water of law enforcement. He serves on the board of the Behind the Badge Foundation, which provides comprehensive support to Washington state’s law enforcement agencies, families and communities after an officer has died or suffered serious injury in the line of duty. In addition, he is on the board of Victim Support Services, which offers peer support and advocacy for victims of violent crime

“I’m proud as hell of this community, and the people that work in the law enforcement profession,” Compaan said. “It’s the men and women of the police department who are out there 24/7 making it happen every day. I feel very strongly that they need to be recognized, supported, appreciated and valued by the community.”

A luncheon to honor Compaan is tentatively set for May 26, but the date could change due to scheduling conflicts. My Edmonds News will update this information as it becomes available.

— By Larry Vogel