Save the date: Floretum plant sale May 7

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites you to its 99th annual plant sale Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to noon at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 9th and Caspers St. Come early for the best selection.

Floretum gardeners have been donating plant starts from their gardens since 1923. Undeterred by this year’s cool weather, the members have potted up thousands of plants especially suited to our Pacific Northwest climate.

You’ll find trees, shrubs, veggies, bulbs, herbs, succulents, berries, perennials, annuals, plants to attract pollinators, plants that will grow in the shade, native plants, and more. In the Boutique, look for big garden tools like rakes and hoes, weed whackers and edgers, and small garden tools such as trowels and clippers. You will also find pots, planters, decorative items, garden art, hoses, stakes, wheelbarrows, and that rare find you didn’t even know you needed.

Parents can take their kids to the special Kid Zone, where you can check out the Owlery: Decorated wooden owls, a creation station for kids to make their own owls, plus fairy gardens made especially for tiny folk. Kids can also buy or make Mother’s Day presents.

Proceeds from Floretum’s plant sale go toward horticultural scholarships, grants and school gardens. Learn more about Floretum here.