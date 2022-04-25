Save the date: Watershed Fun Fair May 14

Mark your calendars for the Watershed Fun Fair, which after a pandemic hiatus returns on Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Edmonds’ Willow Creek Salmon and Watershed Education Center. This \event offers nature-themed activities just for kids including exhibits, games and crafts. The event is free and registration is not required.

Meet with staff and volunteers from the City of Edmonds and local non-profit conservation organizations, feed juvenile salmon in the hatchery’s rearing pond, and take a tour of the newly re-planted Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden.

“The garden has just been replanted and has all kinds of neat new things in it”, said Susie Schaefer, who helped found the Watershed Fun Fair 15 years ago. “There’s a bat house, an area where we’ve planted plants just to attract hummingbirds, and a sunning rock for our garter snakes.”

Pilchuck Audubon Society will be on-site to help visitors plan their own wildlife- and pollinator-friendly gardens and backyard habitats. Other exhibitors will include Students Saving Salmon, the Edmonds Stewards and Sound Salmon Solutions. Rescue animals from the Just Frogs Foundation are also expected to make a special appearance.

The first 30 guests will receie a free potted native plant to take home with instructions for proper care and planting.

The Willow Creek Salmon and Education Center is located at 95 Pine St. in Edmonds. For more information, contact Jennifer Leach at jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov.