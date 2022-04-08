Scene in Edmonds: A hail of a storm

Julia Wiese photographed this ominous cloud as passed over the Edmonds waterfront Friday, with wind, rain and hail following. The hailstorm was noted by Gary Olson, who shared a photo of it coming down in his yard.
