Scene in Edmonds: Getting a boost Posted: April 27, 2022 25 Members of the Seattle Visiting Nurse Association visited the Edmonds Waterfront Center Tuesday to provide Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for 232 Edmonds residents. (Photo by Daniel Johnson)
